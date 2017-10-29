College football scores, schedule 2017: Clemson, Virginia Tech pick up easy wins

After a couple lackluster Saturdays -- at least as far as matchups are concerned -- Week 9 absolutely brought it with a couple of college football's greatest rivalries and plenty of intriguing games, including the best afternoon slate of the entire season. And it didn't disappoint. Ohio State needed a thrilling come from behind effort to steal a victory from Penn State. Iowa State also got a major upset over TCU to keep its dream season with new Big 12 title hopes alive.

Oklahoma pulls away from Texas Tech in a shootout

We had a bonafide Big 12 shootout brewing in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners and Red Raiders shared five possessions in the first quarter of Saturday night's meeting and all five resulted in a touchdown. After that, though, things tilted in favor of Oklahoma in a 49-27 win. Texas Tech scored just one touchdown after an electrifying first quarter and the Sooners were able to bleed the clock in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Baker Mayfield had 301 total yards and five touchdowns, further cementing him as a legit Heisman candidate.

Clemson outlasts the Bees in the rain

Clemson sure does look a lot better with a healthy Kelly Bryant. The Tigers quarterback completed nine of his first 10 passes on the night -- including two touchdowns -- to give the Tigers an early 14-3 lead over Georgia Tech in the rain. Bryant would go on to pass for 207 yards in a 24-10 win. The Yellow Jackets scored a late touchdown to cover, but don't be fooled, this was Clemson all the way.

Hokies dispose of Duke

Virginia Tech didn't have much trouble with Duke on Saturday night, defeating the Blue Devils 24-3 in Blacksburg. Josh Jackson threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score. That was more offense than VT even needed. The Hokies defense held Duke to a paltry 183 yards of offense.

Houston hands South Florida its first loss

It suddenly looks like UCF is standing alone in pursuit of the Group of Five's automatic berth in the New Year's Six. The two favorites for the spot had been UCF and South Florida, but Houston handed the Bulls their first loss of the season on Saturday, winning 28-24. After an ugly first half that saw the Cougars put up 82 yards of total offense and went to the locker room down 7-0, Houston exploded for 28 points in the second half. The game was decided on a 20-yard touchdown run by D'Eriq King with only 11 seconds left.

Notre Dame pulls away from NC State

What was once a close battle in South Bend quickly became a one-sided affair. The Fighting Irish finished off the Wolfpack for a 35-14 win thanks in part to a 77-yard touchdown run by Josh Adams. However, Notre Dame has gotten some big plays out of the passing attack as well. NC State got on the board early with a blocked punt that fell into the end zone for a touchdown. However, the Fighting Irish roared right back with a quick two-play, 60-yard scoring drive that featured a beautiful touchdown pass by quarterback Brandon Wimbush. After tying things up at 14, it was all Notre Dame, which scored 28 straight points to finish things off.

Iowa State upsets TCU at home

Iowa State's game against TCU was going to determine whether the Cyclones were a good story or just plain good. After Saturday afternoon, it looks like the latter. The Cyclones upset the Horned Frogs 14-7 in Ames and have now caused chaos in the Big 12. Iowa State didn't do anything special, either. It just lined up and won on both sides of the ball. This continues to be an impressive season for second-year coach Matt Campbell considering where the program was when he took over.

Georgia rolls over Florida

Florida fans may want to re-think their shirts that confidently suggested they would at least cover the 14.5-point spread against Georgia. The Bulldogs took a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter and it didn't get much better in the second half as the Bulldogs ran away from the Gators for a 42-7 rout. Sony Michel ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.

Dartmouth assistant coach escorted out of box for punching window

There's an unexpected headline on a busy college football Saturday. According to WHRB, a Dartmouth coach was escorted from the coaching booth after he punched and shattered a window out of frustration after Harvard recovered a fumbled punt. Here's what the aftermath looked like. Oh, and Harvard won. That's insult to injury.

Aftermath of the Dartmouth coach’s tantrum. Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22. pic.twitter.com/lmpEJK9JOd — WHRB Sports (@WHRBSports) October 28, 2017

Oklahoma State weathers crazy storm to get past West Virginia

Well, that was weird. But what else would you expect from Morgantown, the new Lubbock of the Big 12? In a game that featured -- count 'em -- nine turnovers, Oklahoma State walked away with a strange 50-39 win over West Virginia. Things got off to a wild start with two early turnovers while losing running back Justice Hill to injury. However, the consistent star was backup running back J.D. King, who rushed for 142 yards and a score. A win for Oklahoma State should set up an interesting and high-stakes Bedlam game with Oklahoma in Week 10.

Miami survives scare against North Carolina

The Cardiac 'Canes were at it again. Miami needed a late turnover to hold off an inspired Tar Heels team 24-19 in what looked like a peak-ahead effort for Mark Richt's team ahead of its matchup against Virginia Tech. Still, no matter how bad the opponent is -- and North Carolina is bad -- winning road conference games is tough. Surviving and advancing is the norm for just about everyone. For Miami, that's been a common occurrence.

Michigan benches starting quarterback in win

Michigan and Rutgers entered today's matchup in Ann Arbor with identical 2-2 records in the Big Ten. For a while, it looked like this might be more of a game than initially anticipated. But former four-star prospect Brandon Peters took over for John O'Korn in the second quarter with the game tied at seven and made an instant impact. Peters, a 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman from Avon, Indiana, threw his first career touchdown pass -- a 20-yarder to running back Chris Evans -- to push the Wolverines' lead to 21-7 and kick-start a stagnant offense. Michigan would go on to win 35-14 with Peters going 10-of-14 for 124 yards and a score.

You could say that @UMichFootball QB @_B_P_18 is off to a good start. pic.twitter.com/Vw2S5OVZDx — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 28, 2017

Jonathan Taylor hurt as Wisconsin beats Illinois

The Badgers needed a win on the road at Illinois partially without the work of star running back Jonathan Taylor. The school's Twitter account reported that Taylor was questionable to return with a left leg injury after he had 73 rushing yards. As expected, Wisconsin didn't need Taylor to win 24-10. The Illini, after all, are the worst team in the Big Ten. However, his injury could be something to monitor moving forward.