College football scores, schedule 2017: Colorado St. romps, Charlie Strong debuts

Hey there, did you know the 2017 college football season actually starts today? Well, if you didn't, now you do. There will be five games played throughout the day Saturday in what is unofficially being called "Week Zero" of the 2017 season.

Two ranked teams will be in action as No. 19 South Florida plays at San Jose State and No. 14 Stanford takes on Rice all the way in Australia, and times are staggered so there should be football on all day. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way right here as your hub for game scores, the schedule and the most important moments of the day.

Scores and schedule

Colorado State 58, Oregon State 27 (box score)

BYU 20, Portland State 6 (box score)

Hawaii at Massachusetts -- 6 p.m. -- GameTracker

South Florida at San Jose State -- 7:30 p.m. -- GameTracker

Stanford vs. Rice (Australia) -- 10 p.m. -- GameTracker

What you need to know

South Florida starts its season out west

The Bulls have big expectations in 2017 with their eyes on a New Year's Six bowl appearance or -- if the chips fall the right way -- an outside shot at the playoff. But they have to go 1-0 first and that starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on the road at San Jose State. Keep an eye on South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers, who is one of the premier players at his position in all of college football. This could be a redemption season for coach Charlie Strong, too, after being fired at Texas.

Colorado State impresses in rout

South Florida still has to play, but Colorado State is the trendy Group of Five team for the moment. The Rams were impressive in a 58-27 rout of Oregon State that broke in the new on-campus stadium. There's a lot to like about coach Mike Bobo's team. Quarterback Nick Stevens (334 passing yards, three touchdowns) showed tremendous poise and accuracy, especially after getting rocked by a hit early in the game. Dalyn Dawkins has tremendous burst and made some hero catches. There are a ton of weapons on this offense. There aren't many gimmicks, though, just guys winning battles and making explosive plays.

There are some interesting games ahead for Colorado State, including a rivalry against Colorado, a road trip to Alabama, and conference games against Wyoming and Boise State. But if the the Rams start racking up wins, they'll thrust themselves into the New Year's Six bowl discussion. This looks like a legit team and Bobo might be your next hot coaching commodity.

Our first Pick Six of the season goes to ...

Colorado State and Oregon State are giving you nearly everything you can ask for in the first FBS game of the 2017 season. The game's latest entry is this pick six from Colorado State's Tre Thomas. Thomas picked off a tipped pass from Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton and took it to the house, potentially sealing the Beavers' fate.

Have to spend money to make money ...

Stanford is a 30.5-point favorite over Rice, according to SportsLine, in the nightcap from Australia, and one bettor in Las Vegas wants to take advantage of the mismatch to make a quick buck. Well, $300, to be precise. The price to take Stanford and the money line, though, is rather hefty.

.@JimmyVaccaro says one @southpointlv patron bet $22,500 to win $300 on the Stanford-Rice moneyline. — VSiN (@VSiNLive) August 26, 2017

First FBS TD of the season goes to ...

Oregon State and Colorado State have kicked off on CBS Sports Network, and there have been early fireworks. Jake Luton, the junior college transfer signal-caller for the Beavers, exploited a busted coverage and dropped a dime to Timmy Hernandez for a 39-yard touchdown pass -- the first touchdown of 2017 season at the FBS level.





The first TD of the season goes to ...

While the FBS games don't kick off until Saturday afternoon, FCS teams are already underway, and we have our first official touchdown of the 2017 college football season. Congratulations to Florida A&M QB Ryan Stanley on his 10-yard scamper for the score. We're willing to bet this won't be the last touchdown of the season, but it's just a hunch.

🚨 🚨 FAMU SCORES THE FIRST TD OF THE SEASON 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/vl0rIAmS4e — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) August 26, 2017

Oh, and if you're wondering what Stanley's glorious hair looks like, here you go. Presenting to you the early frontrunner for the best hair in college football (the #Hairsman).