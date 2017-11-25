College football scores, schedule 2017: Florida, Florida State battle in The Swamp
NCAA football scores, highlights and more from Week 13 of the 2017 season
The final full week of the 2017 season is here, and it just so happens to be rivalry week. Some of the most hotly contested feuds in college football will take place on Saturday as teams position themselves for bowl games and the College Football Playoff.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this post with the latest scores, news and highlights from the day's games. If you wish to manually refresh the page, please click here.
Predictions, scores, schedule
Ohio State at Michigan – FOX – LIVE updates, highlights
Florida State at Florida – ESPN – LIVE GameTracker
Georgia at Georgia Tech – ABC – LIVE GameTracker
Alabama at Auburn – 3:30 p.m., CBS -- Predictions
Wisconsin at Minnesota – 3:30 p.m., ABC – Preview
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma – 3:45 p.m., ESPN – Predictions
Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30 p.m., ESPN – Predictions
Washington State at Washington – 8 p.m., FOX – Predictions
Notre Dame at Stanford – 8 p.m., ABC – Predictions
Florida, Florida State defenses dominating early
This year's tilt between Florida and Florida State doesn't have the stakes either team would prefer, but it's still a chance for both teams to end the season on a high note. You will not be surprised to learn that defenses are controlling the game early. Florida State scored its touchdown thanks to a strip sack, scoop and score, and then Florida returned the favor with this ridiculous tip drill interception. The Noles responded by turning an interception into a touchdown drive, making the first 21 points of the game all coming off turnovers.
How not to punt
Listen, punters are football players too, but they are not well-versed in what they should do in case of emergency.
Lamar Jackson gets into fight vs. UK
Tensions are always high in rivalry week
