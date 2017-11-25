College football scores, schedule 2017: Georgia, FSU cruise in rivalry games
NCAA football scores, highlights and more from Week 13 of the 2017 season
The final full week of the 2017 season is here, and it just so happens to be rivalry week. Some of the most hotly contested feuds in college football will take place on Saturday as teams position themselves for bowl games and the College Football Playoff.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this post with the latest scores, news and highlights from the day's games. If you wish to manually refresh the page, please click here.
Predictions, scores, schedule
Ohio State 31, Michigan 20 -- Recap
Florida State 38, Florida 22 -- Box score
Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7 – Box Score
Alabama at Auburn – 3:30 p.m., CBS -- LIVE updates
Wisconsin at Minnesota – 3:30 p.m., ABC – LIVE GameTracker
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma – 3:45 p.m., ESPN – LIVE GameTracker
Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30 p.m., ESPN – Predictions
Washington State at Washington – 8 p.m., FOX – Predictions
Notre Dame at Stanford – 8 p.m., ABC – Predictions
Check these out ...
- Expert picks: Full slate of top 25 predictions for rivalry week
- Big moves: UCLA hires Kelly | Nebraska fires Riley | Hogs cut Bielema
- SEC on CBS: This Iron Bowl may be the biggest ever
- What a game! UCF, South Florida stun with thriller on Friday
- Lamar Jackson and Co. get into a shoving match with Kentucky players
Georgia has no problems with Georgia Tech
No, Georgia didn't look past Georgia Tech in the rivalry known as "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate." The Bulldog running game was dominating in the 38-7 win over the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Kirby Smart's crew ended the regular season on a high note, and will return to the same city to play in the SEC Championship Game next weekend. Running backs Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D'Ande Swift each had rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Jake Fromm picked the secondary apart with 224 passing yards and two touchdowns including a 78-yarder to Ahkil Crumpton, and the defense held strong against the triple option.
Florida State grinds out victory over Gators
This year's tilt between Florida and Florida State didn't have the stakes either team would prefer, but it was still a chance for both teams to end the season on a high note. Florida State took advantage of that opportunity, winning 38-22. Though defenses dominated for much of the game, the Seminoles pulled away in the second half. However, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out the microcosm of both of these disappointing seasons: Matthew Thomas' would-be pick-six, foiled only by his own premature celebration.
Tulane has heart broken by replay review
Tulane was robbed of a touchdown and a bowl game on Saturday. Trailing 41-38 in the final seconds, Tulane QB Jonathan Banks scrambled for what appeared to be the game-winning score, but was ruled short of the goal line by officials. The play was then reviewed, and even though replays indicated it had to be a touchdown for Tulane, the play was not overturned, giving SMU a win and leaving Tulane at 5-7 on the season.
Lamar Jackson, Louisville cruises past Kentucky
Lamar Jackson is making one last push for your Heisman Trophy vote. The reigning winner tallied 372 yards and two touchdowns in an easy 44-17 win over the Wildcats. About the only thing he didn't win was a shoving match with Kentucky players early in the game. Quietly, the Cardinals have won four of their last five to finish 8-4. Jackson should be in New York for the Heisman ceremony, at the very least.
Memphis tries to keep it 100
If you're looking to watch a blowout of epic proportions, Memphis's 70-13 win over East Carolina sure did the trick. The Tigers had nearly a 50 burger on the Pirates by the end of the first half, but smartly called off the dogs -- or as much as they could, anyway -- in the second half. Good thing ECU fired Ruffin McNeill for this.
How not to punt
Listen, punters are football players too, but they are not well-versed in what they should do in case of emergency.
-
Ohio State beats Michigan in Big House
The Buckeyes took down the Wolverines but saw their starting quarterback injured in the pr...
-
Alabama at Auburn preview, pick
The Iron Bowl will decide the SEC West champion for just the second time ever
-
Alabama at Auburn score, highlights
Live coverage of the 2017 Iron Bowl game between Alabama and Auburn airing live nationally...
-
J.T. Barrett leaves game with leg injury
The injury occurred with Ohio State trailing 20-14 in the third quarter
-
Lamar Jackson gets into fight vs. UK
Tensions are always high in rivalry week
-
Chip Kelly signs 5-year deal at UCLA
Kelly is on his way to returning to the Pac-12 after a five-year absence from college foot...
Add a Comment