College football scores, schedule 2017: Notre Dame rolls, Iowa State falls

The final full month of the 2017 season is setting up to be a November to remember -- starting with this week as a slate of elimination games will take out potential College Football Playoff contenders across the Power Five conferences.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday, updating this post with the latest scores, news and highlights from the day's games. Be sure to stick around and click here to refresh the page.

Predictions, scores, schedule

Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27 – Box score

Georgia 24, South Carolina 10 – Box score

Michigan State 27, Penn State 24 -- Box score

Clemson 38, NC State 31 -- Box score

Washington State 24, Stanford 21 – Box score

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State – FS1 – LIVE GameTracker

LSU at Alabama – 8 p.m., CBS – Predictions

Virginia Tech at Miami – 8 p.m., ABC – Predictions

Arizona at USC – 10 p.m., ESPN – GameTracker

Check these out ...

Notre Dame cruises past Wake Forest

In a Saturday with its fair share of chaos, Notre Dame is doing an excellent job of maintaining its position in the top four. Brandon Wimbush had having a big day for the Irish, as he's accounted for nearly 400 total yards and three touchdowns as the Irish beat Wake Forest 48-37.

He's at it again, folks! Touchdown Brandon Wimbush! pic.twitter.com/spsnDl56iE — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 4, 2017

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State playing real-life video game

You know how the game is really easy when you play Madden -- or when you used to play NCAA -- on Rookie settings? Like, every single play you run is a touchdown because the CPU's defense is just flailing about helplessly. Well, that's what Bedlam's been like so far. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have just taken turns running up and down the field without touching one another. Oklahoma leads 48-45.

Iowa crushes Ohio State's playoff hopes

The College Football Playoff picture is about to look a lot different. While I don't think anybody would have been too surprised to see Iowa beat Ohio State -- especially if they saw what happened when Penn State came to Iowa City earlier this season -- I don't think anybody had Iowa winning this game 55-24. Yes, that's right, 55-24. Iowa -- Iowa! -- scored 55 points in a game against Ohio State, destroying the Buckeyes' playoff hopes.

Michigan State knocks off Penn State

Michigan State handed Penn State its second consecutive loss on Saturday. The Spartans beat Penn State 27-24, winning the game with a 34-yard field goal on the final play off the game. This game took a while to finish, as there was a weather delay of over three hours in the first half due to lightning storms in the area.

Slip 'N Slidin' Spartans. 💦



Go Green, Go White, let's Go Home. @MSU_Football edges No. 7 Penn State with Matt Coghlin's game-winner: pic.twitter.com/wIpxh7b8jh — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 4, 2017

Clemson hangs on to beat NC State

The Tigers actually trailed NC State by four points at halftime, but out-played the Wolfpack in the second half to build a lead. A lead they nearly blew, as the Wolfpack had a chance to tie the game late, but had a key fourth down conversion called back on an illegal shift penalty. Tavien Feaster's 89-yard touchdown run provided a nice cushion for the Tigers, and they needed it.

Iowa State falls to West Virginia

Iowa State's magical run came to an end in Morgantown. The Cyclones managed to stage a comeback effort in the second half, but in the end West Virginia's 20-point lead was too much to overcome as the Mountaineers won 20-16. Will Grier led the way for the 'Eers, completing 20 of his 25 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas A&M's November woes in full force

If this is indeed the end for Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, his final games will have followed his script to a T. The Aggies' 42-27 loss to Auburn drops the Aggies to 3-3 in SEC play. Sumlin is now 7-10 since 2013 in the month of November, and with games at Ole Miss and LSU remaining, A&M could very well fail to finish higher than .500 in conference once again. That's the reasonable benchmark Sumlin needed to reach to keep his job. Anything less than a nine-win regular-season was probably going to cost him his job anyway.

Vanderbilt follows the bouncing ball

Vanderbilt finished off a feisty Western Kentucky team in Nashville, and the Commodores got a big break late in the second quarter to take a lead heading into halftime. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur unleashed a pass over the middle to Chris Pierce in coverage, and it was deflected before falling into the waiting arms of Trey Ellis for a Shurmur's second touchdown pass of the day.

Missouri took it to Florida



Apparently firing your coach and naming a new starting quarterback cannot solve all your problems. Missouri took advantage of a sinking opponent and jumped out to a 28-6 halftime lead on Florida before finishing things off with a 45-16 final. Honestly, the game didn't even feel that close. This marks the first time in program history that the Gators allowed 42 points in consecutive games. Maybe Jim McElwain wasn't the problem. Or maybe he was and this team is also bad. Probably both.

Wisconsin takes care of Indiana

There had been some talk about whether or not the CFP Selection Committee was underrating Wisconsin a bit too much by putting it at No. 9, but all the Badgers could do is take care of business against a winnable schedule. And although Indiana got an 10-0 lead on the Badgers in Bloomington, Wisconsin rallied back to 45-17 win, outscoring the Hoosiers 45-7 in the process. Running back Jonathan Taylor looked healthy with 183 yards and a touchdown and the defense shut down the Indiana offense. On to Iowa for the Badgers.

Tulane will look good today

Tulane already has the best logo in college football, and on Saturday it's adding another excellent helmet to its arsenal. If Tulane ever manages to play as well as it looks, it's going to win national titles.