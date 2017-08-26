College football scores, schedule 2017: Oregon State gets first FBS TD of the year
It's 'Week Zero' of the 2017 NCAA football season, and we're here to keep you updated all day
Hey there, did you know the 2017 college football season actually starts today? Well, if you didn't, now you do. There will be five games played throughout the day Saturday in what is unofficially being called "Week Zero" of the 2017 season.
Two ranked teams will be in action as No. 19 South Florida plays at San Jose State and No. 14 Stanford takes on Rice all the way in Australia, and times are staggered so there should be football on all day. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way right here as your hub for game scores, the schedule and the most important moments of the day.
Scores and schedule
Oregon State at Colorado State -- LIVE GameTracker
Portland State vs. BYU -- 3 p.m. -- GameTracker
Hawaii at Massachusetts -- 6 p.m. -- GameTracker
South Florida at San Jose State -- 7:30 p.m. -- GameTracker
Stanford vs. Rice (Australia) -- 10 p.m. -- GameTracker
What you need to know
- Game pick, watch live: OSU vs. CSU kicks off the season on CBS Sports Network
- Game pick, watch live: Will USF flex its muscle in Game 1 under Charlie Strong?
- SportsLine: Picksheet with projections for all four FBS games
The first TD of the season goes to ...
While the FBS games don't kick off until Saturday afternoon, FCS teams are already underway, and we have our first official touchdown of the 2017 college football season. Congratulations to Florida A&M QB Ryan Stanley on his 10-yard scamper for the score. We're willing to bet this won't be the last touchdown of the season, but it's just a hunch.
Oh, and if you're wondering what Stanley's glorious hair looks like, here you go. Presenting to you the early frontrunner for the best hair in college football (the #Hairsman).
First FBS TD of the season...
Oregon State and Colorado State have kicked off on CBS Sports Network, and there have been early fireworks. Jake Luton, the junior college transfer signal-caller for the Beavers, exploited a busted coverage and dropped a dime to Timmy Hernandez for a 39-yard touchdown pass -- the first touchdown of 2017 season at the FBS level.
-
Teams celebrate as DNS player scores TD
A senior at Vestavia High scored a touchdown during a preseason jamboree and both teams went...
-
Our favorite CFB foods, drinks, fun
College football is way better with friends, and everyone loves some food and drink
-
Hurricane Harvey forces UH to relocate
The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall in Texas this weekend
-
Mark Mangino speaks on return to Kansas
Mangino will return to Kansas on Sept. 2 to be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame
-
Friday Five: Can't-miss predictions
We have seen the future by simply looking into the past
-
Alabama-FSU preview
Digging into Alabama-FSU with 247Sports' boots on the ground
Add a Comment