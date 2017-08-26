College football scores, schedule 2017: Oregon State gets first FBS TD of the year

Hey there, did you know the 2017 college football season actually starts today? Well, if you didn't, now you do. There will be five games played throughout the day Saturday in what is unofficially being called "Week Zero" of the 2017 season.

Two ranked teams will be in action as No. 19 South Florida plays at San Jose State and No. 14 Stanford takes on Rice all the way in Australia, and times are staggered so there should be football on all day. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way right here as your hub for game scores, the schedule and the most important moments of the day.

Scores and schedule

Oregon State at Colorado State -- LIVE GameTracker

Portland State vs. BYU -- 3 p.m. -- GameTracker

Hawaii at Massachusetts -- 6 p.m. -- GameTracker

South Florida at San Jose State -- 7:30 p.m. -- GameTracker

Stanford vs. Rice (Australia) -- 10 p.m. -- GameTracker

What you need to know

The first TD of the season goes to ...

While the FBS games don't kick off until Saturday afternoon, FCS teams are already underway, and we have our first official touchdown of the 2017 college football season. Congratulations to Florida A&M QB Ryan Stanley on his 10-yard scamper for the score. We're willing to bet this won't be the last touchdown of the season, but it's just a hunch.

🚨 🚨 FAMU SCORES THE FIRST TD OF THE SEASON 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/vl0rIAmS4e — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) August 26, 2017

Oh, and if you're wondering what Stanley's glorious hair looks like, here you go. Presenting to you the early frontrunner for the best hair in college football (the #Hairsman).

FAMU quarterback Ryan Stanley has quite the headshot. pic.twitter.com/tXlxJmPxVm — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) August 26, 2017

First FBS TD of the season...

Oregon State and Colorado State have kicked off on CBS Sports Network, and there have been early fireworks. Jake Luton, the junior college transfer signal-caller for the Beavers, exploited a busted coverage and dropped a dime to Timmy Hernandez for a 39-yard touchdown pass -- the first touchdown of 2017 season at the FBS level.