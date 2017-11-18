College football scores, schedule 2017: Wisconsin, Michigan in a Big Ten battle
NCAA football scoreboard, highlights and updates from the biggest Week 12 games
Week 12 of the 2017 may not be the best on paper. OK, let's be honest, it might be the worst. But that doesn't mean the potential for upsets and shakeups do not exist all day long on Saturday. Most of the top teams in the nation face so-called "cupcake" opponents in the down period before rivalry week, but as we've seen before, the potential for chaos is never absent in college football
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from the full slate of action. Be sure to check back early and often. To manually refresh the page, click here.
Predictions, schedules, scores
Mississippi State at Arkansas – Noon, CBS – WATCH LIVE NOW!
Michigan at Wisconsin – Noon, FOX – LIVE GameTracker
TCU at Texas Tech – Noon, FS1 – LIVE GameTracker
Texas at West Virginia – Noon, ESPN – LIVE GameTracker
Kentucky at Georgia – 3:30 p.m., CBS – Predictions
Navy at Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m., NBC – Predictions
LSU at Tennessee – 7 p.m., ESPN – Predictions
FIU at FAU – 7 p.m., Twitter – Projection
UCLA at USC – 8 p.m., ABC – Preview
Check these out ...
- Upset alerts: Notre Dame, Florida better be careful this week
- Follow the path: How these underdogs can get to the playoff
- Week 12: Here's everything you need to know
Michigan and Wisconsin ready to highlight Week 12
There's only one game this week with two ranked teams: No. 24 Michigan at No. 5 Wisconsin. While the outcome won't affect Wisconsin's Big Ten West title, it could mess with the Badgers' place in the College Football Playoff picture. So, yeah, there's still a lot on the line. Think Badger fans don't know this? They're already amped up and playing "Jump Around" with College GameDay on site in Madison.
Get up, it’s gameday! 🏈🙌@CollegeGameDay is live on Bascom Hill this morning.— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) November 18, 2017
📸 https://t.co/McBNfzsvZFpic.twitter.com/HPpX01WRRJ
Western Kentucky slides into bowl eligibility with 3OT thriller
If Friday night's games were any indication, Week 12 will be more fun than initially expected. After slogging through the first three quarters, Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky scored 35 fourth quarter points to tie the game at 24 at the end of regulation. Three overtimes later, Hilltoppers kicker Ryan Nuss hit a 37-yard field goal to get his team to six wins. His celebration wasn't to be missed, either.
Nuss wins it in 3OT. @WKUFootball is bowl eligible for the seventh straight year! pic.twitter.com/EaWWpI2Xnr— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 18, 2017
-
