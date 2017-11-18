College football scores, schedule 2017: Wisconsin, Michigan in a Big Ten battle

Week 12 of the 2017 may not be the best on paper. OK, let's be honest, it might be the worst. But that doesn't mean the potential for upsets and shakeups do not exist all day long on Saturday. Most of the top teams in the nation face so-called "cupcake" opponents in the down period before rivalry week, but as we've seen before, the potential for chaos is never absent in college football

Michigan and Wisconsin ready to highlight Week 12

There's only one game this week with two ranked teams: No. 24 Michigan at No. 5 Wisconsin. While the outcome won't affect Wisconsin's Big Ten West title, it could mess with the Badgers' place in the College Football Playoff picture. So, yeah, there's still a lot on the line. Think Badger fans don't know this? They're already amped up and playing "Jump Around" with College GameDay on site in Madison.

Western Kentucky slides into bowl eligibility with 3OT thriller

If Friday night's games were any indication, Week 12 will be more fun than initially expected. After slogging through the first three quarters, Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky scored 35 fourth quarter points to tie the game at 24 at the end of regulation. Three overtimes later, Hilltoppers kicker Ryan Nuss hit a 37-yard field goal to get his team to six wins. His celebration wasn't to be missed, either.