College football scores, schedule, games: Miami looks to bounce back at Boston College
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all night long on Friday
Week 9 of the college football season brings us a loaded slate, and thankfully for us all, there is a flurry of action set to take place on Friday night. In addition a couple potential offensive showcases, we get a major ACC battle as a pair of 5-2 teams meet when Miami hits the road and takes on Boston College. No. 23 Utah is also in action late against a UCLA team looking to pick up its third straight win after starting 0-5 under Chip Kelly.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 9 appetizer. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Friday college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Louisiana Tech at FAU -- 6:30 p.m. on CBSSN -- GameTracker
Miami at Boston College -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Pick/preview
Indiana at Minnesota -- 8 p.m. on FS1
Wyoming at Colorado State -- 10 p.m. on CBSSN -- How to watch live
No. 23 Utah at UCLA -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
FAU starting QB out, Rafe Peavey in
Former Arkansas quarterback Rafe Peavey is starting for FAU against Louisiana Tech in place of injured starter Chris Robison, who has been working through an ankle injury. So far, so good for Peavey. He was 4-of-4 for 51 yards on the Owls first drive of the game, which culminated with a 7-yard touchdown run by star running back Devin Singletary.
Boston College sporting the red bandanas
The Eagles developed a new tradition on Sept. 10, 2011 -- the day before the 10-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks -- when they began dedicating one game per year to the memory of Welles Remy Crowther. Crowther was a Boston College lacrosse player who worked at the World Trade Center, and is credited as a man who saved at least 12 lives before dying during the collapse of the South Tower. Known as "The Man in the Red Bandana," the Eagles have sported uniforms and given fans red bandanas to honor one of our nation's heroes. Take a look at the uniform set for Friday night's showdown with Miami.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wyoming DT cited for harassment
Ghaifan has 34 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks in 2018
-
QB Sears will start for USC
Sears was a four-star prospect in the class of 2017
-
Watch college football on CBSSN, Week 9
Some of the top teams in the country will be on CBS Sports Network this weekend
-
Miami at Boston College pick, stream
Miami and Boston College look to keep their ACC title hopes alive Friday night
-
South Carolina goes with blackout jersey
It's Halloween, so South Carolina's gotta be spooky
-
Week 9 College football odds and picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college