College football scores, schedule, games: Miami looks to bounce back at Boston College

Week 9 of the college football season brings us a loaded slate, and thankfully for us all, there is a flurry of action set to take place on Friday night. In addition a couple potential offensive showcases, we get a major ACC battle as a pair of 5-2 teams meet when Miami hits the road and takes on Boston College. No. 23 Utah is also in action late against a UCLA team looking to pick up its third straight win after starting 0-5 under Chip Kelly.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 9 appetizer. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Friday college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Louisiana Tech at FAU -- 6:30 p.m. on CBSSN -- GameTracker

Miami at Boston College -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Pick/preview

Indiana at Minnesota -- 8 p.m. on FS1

Wyoming at Colorado State -- 10 p.m. on CBSSN -- How to watch live

No. 23 Utah at UCLA -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

FAU starting QB out, Rafe Peavey in

Former Arkansas quarterback Rafe Peavey is starting for FAU against Louisiana Tech in place of injured starter Chris Robison, who has been working through an ankle injury. So far, so good for Peavey. He was 4-of-4 for 51 yards on the Owls first drive of the game, which culminated with a 7-yard touchdown run by star running back Devin Singletary.

Boston College sporting the red bandanas

The Eagles developed a new tradition on Sept. 10, 2011 -- the day before the 10-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks -- when they began dedicating one game per year to the memory of Welles Remy Crowther. Crowther was a Boston College lacrosse player who worked at the World Trade Center, and is credited as a man who saved at least 12 lives before dying during the collapse of the South Tower. Known as "The Man in the Red Bandana," the Eagles have sported uniforms and given fans red bandanas to honor one of our nation's heroes. Take a look at the uniform set for Friday night's showdown with Miami.