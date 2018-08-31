College football scores, schedule, games: Michigan State, Duke, Syracuse take the field early
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from the eight Friday night games in Week 1
Welcome back, college football! The 2018 season continues on Friday night with an eight-game slate featuring more than a handful of Power Five teams in action and a couple interesting matchups that should do plenty to whet your appetite one day before the first Saturday of fall kicks off.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday night, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 1 appetizer. Be sure to check back early and often. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Friday college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Syracuse at Western Michigan -- CBSSN -- GameTracker
Army at Duke -- ESPNU -- GameTracker
Utah State at No. 11 Michigan State -- BTN -- GameTracker
San Diego State at No. 13 Stanford -- 9 p.m. (FS1) -- Prediction, preview
Western Kentucky at No. 4 Wisconsin -- 9 p.m. (ESPN) -- Prediction, preview
Colorado at Colorado State -- 9:30 p.m. (CBSSN) -- How to watch live
Check these out ...
- Storylines: What is moving the college football needle in Week 1
- Fornelli's Pick Six: It's time to #TrustTheProcess with these best bets
Syracuse welcomes back Rex Culpepper
Friday's season opener for Syracuse will mean just a little bit more with the return of quarterback Rex Culpepper, who is coming back for the first time since a cancer scare. Cullpepper announced in March that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and that it had spread to lymph nodes in his abdomen. However, the good news was that he was cancer-free by June. Before he returns to the football field, the Tampa Bay Bucs produced a short video feature on his battle. Rex's father, Brad, was a player for Tampa Bay from 1994-1999.
-
