College football scores, schedule, games: Michigan State survives scare, Stanford struggling

Welcome back, college football! The 2018 season continues on Friday night with an eight-game slate featuring more than a handful of Power Five teams in action and a couple interesting matchups that should do plenty to whet your appetite one day before the first Saturday of fall kicks off.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday night, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 1 appetizer. Be sure to check back early and often. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Friday college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Syracuse 55, Western Michigan 42 -- Box score

Duke 34, Army 14 -- Box score

No. 11 Michigan State 38, Utah State 31 -- Box score

San Diego State at No. 13 Stanford -- FS1 -- GameTracker

Western Kentucky at No. 4 Wisconsin .-- ESPN -- GameTracker

Colorado at Colorado State -- CBSSN -- GameTracker

Michigan State survives scare from Utah State

Michigan State defeated Utah State in their opener at home in East Lansing on Friday night, but the victory wasn't easy by any means. The Aggies gave everything that had, putting a scare into the Spartans well into the fourth quarter. With 2 minutes left in regulation and Utah State up 31-30, Spartans running back Connor Heyward took an option pitch to the end zone from 13 yards out. Brian Lewerke connected with Felton Davis III for the 2-point conversion and the eventual 38-31 victory.

First Team All-Hands: We nominate @TheFreak_18! 👐



Felton Davis comes up with the huge snag for @MSU_Football, and it's a #BTNStandout presented by @AutoOwnersIns: pic.twitter.com/EtvZnAESY2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 1, 2018

Colorado taking care of business against its rival

Never say never, especially in rivalry games, and especially since Colorado State made a shot at a comeback against Hawaii in Week Zero, but Colorado is in good shape. The Buffaloes lead 28-10 over the Rams at the half. However, there is a glimmer of hope for CSU -- a recovered fumble that led to a half-ending field goal (which was aided by a running into the kicker penalty). So instead of, say, 31-7 or 35-7, the Rams are looking at 28-10. It's a start, but Colorado has been dominant.

Stanford not off to a promising start

The Cardinal were upset early last season by San Diego State, and throughout one half, it very well looks like they could be in danger of suffering from the same fate. At the half in Stanford Stadium, the reigning Pac-12 North champs hold just a 16-10 lead as they're struggling offensively. Top Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love is particularly suffering from a rough start, rushing for just seven yards on a dozen carries. If anything, he's being upstaged by San Diego State running back Juwan Washington, who is already over the century mark with a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor starts hot for Wisconsin

It didn't take long for Taylor's Heisman campaign to get revved up this season. At halftime with Wisconsin holding a commanding 24-0 lead in its season-opening game against Western Kentucky, the sophomore has already racked up 100 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.

11 carries

100 yards

2 touchdowns



Jonathan Taylor is back and he's already doing Jonathan Taylor things. #JT23 pic.twitter.com/iMFl9nXkKp — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 1, 2018

Daniel Jones shines for Duke

Don't call it a comeback. Jones had a bit of a regressive year in 2017 but he battled some injuries. Now he's back and appears to be better than ever. Jones has been a machine in Duke's 34-14 win against Army. In addition to being an effective runner (43 yards and a touchdown), Jones has been tossing some dimes downfield in the passing game (198 yards on 13-of-17 passing, one touchdown). He entered the season a bit under the radar, but with more games like this, his stock will be rising quickly.

Syracuse holds on against Western Michigan

The 55-42 win at Western Michigan didn't look hard at first glance, but Syracuse had to hold on for dear life for a minute. The Orange had completely dispatched the Broncos by halftime with a 34-7 lead led by quarterback Eric Dungey, who already had 164 yards on the ground, a single-game school rushing record for a quarterback. But with the start of the third quarter, Western Michigan went on a 21-0 run to bring the game back within a touchdown. The run was highlighted by a pair of back-to-back big-time touchdowns. Syracuse responded with a touchdown of its own -- a beautiful one-handed grab by Jamal Custis -- but this one has suddenly become interesting.

Jamal Custis, ARE YOU SERIOUS? pic.twitter.com/xHDLdpCPKU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 1, 2018

On the brighter side for Syracuse, quarterback Rex Culpepper is coming back for the first time since a cancer scare. Culpepper announced in March that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and it had spread to lymph nodes in his abdomen. However, the good news was that he was cancer-free by June. His journey back to the field can be watched in the CBS Sports Network video below.