College football scores, schedule, games: No. 16 UCF vs. FAU kicks off Friday night action
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 4 all Friday long
Week 4 of the college football season gets a nice opener with three Friday evening games, each of which carries its own implications. No. 16 UCF is the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the AP Top 25 poll and is the early-season favorite to earn a New Year's Six bowl berth. The Knights will host Lane Kiffin's Owls in what should be a high-scoring affair. Also on Friday night is a Big Ten road game for No. 10 Penn State at Illinois and a Pac-12 showdown with Washington State and USC. The Trojans have already dropped two straight games and could start 1-3 for the second time in three years with a loss.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 1 appetizer. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Friday college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
FAU at No. 16 UCF -- ESPN -- GameTracker
No. 10 Penn State at Illinois -- 9 p.m. on FS1
Washington State USC -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
UCF races to an early lead over FAU
Anyone who took the over for FAU's game at No. 16 UCF has to feel good about the start of this game. The Knights scored on two drives -- including one 92-yard drive -- to take a 14-0 lead. Quarterback McKenzie Milton already has a rushing and passing score as FAU looks for answers defensively. However, the Owls responded with an 11-yard touchdown by Devin Singletary on a drive kept alive by a a fake punt on a fourth-and-4.
