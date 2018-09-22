College football scores, schedule, games: Penn State in a fight, USC-Washington State clash

Week 4 of the college football season gets a nice opener with three Friday evening games, each of which carries its own implications. No. 16 UCF is the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the AP Top 25 poll and is the early-season favorite to earn a New Year's Six bowl berth. The Knights will host Lane Kiffin's Owls in what should be a high-scoring affair. Also on Friday night is a Big Ten road game for No. 10 Penn State at Illinois and a Pac-12 showdown with Washington State and USC. The Trojans have already dropped two straight games and could start 1-3 for the second time in three years with a loss.

Friday college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 16 UCF 56, FAU 36 -- Box Score

No. 10 Penn State at Illinois -- FS1 -- GameTracker

Washington State USC -- ESPN -- GameTracker

USC quickly having a better rushing day vs. Wazzu

The most egregious stat from USC's 37-14 loss to Texas was the astounding -5 yards rushing. Provided the Trojans don't continuously fumble backwards, they've already surpassed that total. (Technically, they surpassed it at kickoff, but you get the point.) On its opening drive, USC marched 75 yards on just five plays to take a quick 7-0 lead. All five plays were rushes. Yes, it was a scripted drive and USC would obviously make run blocking a point of emphasis in practice. Still, that's a nice start considering last week's road debacle. Can the offense keep it up?

Illinois leads Penn State with freshman QB

Illinois started freshman M.J. Rivers II at quarterback against Penn State while senior starter A.J. Bush continued to recover from a hamstring injury. So far, the Illini have done more than just held their own. They lead 24-21 early in the second half, proving Penn State is in this thing for good now. To its credit, though, Penn State has been able to respond each time. Quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Miles Sanders already accounted for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Things are happening in Champaign. For example, this @Illinifootball trick play that gives the Illini the lead. pic.twitter.com/KT33tvIoCl — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) September 22, 2018

McKenzie Milton making a Heisman statement

Hello again, McKenzie Milton. UCF's Heisman hopeful quarterback accounted for six touchdowns in a 56-36 win for the Knights. His third rushing touchdown of the night was his most impressive, however. Facing a second-and-10 from the FAU 13, Milton outran several defenders on a gorgeous score. Milton's touchdown was part of a 21-0 run spanning the second and third quarters; FAU was actually up 17-14 with under two minutes to play in the first half. The Owls had at least one punch for UCF all the way until the end, but every time UCF also had an answer for it. With six touchdowns, Milton doubled his season total coming into Week 4.