College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama battles Arkansas, Michigan hosts Maryland

With the month of October having arrived, the race toward the College Football Playoff can now begin to heat up starting with the Week 6 action that we have on tap this Saturday. The day gets started by entering another chapter into the Red River Showdown between Big 12 rivals Oklahoma and Texas, and to close out Week 6, Notre Dame will look to remain firmly in the playoff hunt as it travels to one of the more hostile environments in college football. In between, Florida and LSU battle in an SEC cross-division rivalry showdown on CBS that has been quite heated over the last few years.

Week 6 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma -- Noon on Fox -- Preview, pick

No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas -- Noon on ESPN -- Preview, pick

Maryland at No. 15 Michigan -- Noon on ABC -- Preview, pick

No. 4 Clemson at Wake Forest -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, pick

Florida State at No. 17 Miami -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks

Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State -- 4 p.m. on Fox

No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 -- Preview, picks

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

Utah at No. 14 Stanford -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

