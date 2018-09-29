College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama, Clemson, West Virginia in action

NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 5 all Saturday long

Week 5 of the college football season has arrived, and on paper, it appears we have a pretty solid Saturday slate ahead of us. No. 1 Alabama is in action to get the day kicked off, while No. 3 Clemson also takes the field early as it looks to avenge its lone loss from last regular season with Trevor Lawrence now the full-time starter under center. To bring an end to Week 5's Saturday, a couple incredible top-10 matchups take center stage with two of the most explosive teams in the country battling for Big Ten East supremacy, while the Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry enters another chapter. 

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 5. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 5 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Louisiana at No. 1 Alabama -- GameTracker
Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson -- GameTracker
No. 18 Texas at Kansas State -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1 -- Preview, picks
Baylor at No. 6 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks
No. 14 Michigan at Northwestern -- 4:30 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks
No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Preview, picks
No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington -- 8:30 p.m. on Fox
Ole Miss at No. 5 LSU -- 9:15 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 Cal -- 10:30 p.m. on FS1

Oklahoma State down three starters vs. Kansas

Oklahoma State will be without defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, linebacker Calvin Bundage, and wide receiver Dillon Stoner for Saturday's game against Kansas due to injury. In particular, Daniels may be out for an extended period of time. Per 247Sports, Daniels was spotted in Stillwater on Friday at Oklahoma State's women's soccer game with his left arm in a sling. Stoner was one of the Cowboys' top receivers with 14 grabs for 173 yards and a touchdown. Keep in mind, too, Oklahoma State is without receiver Jalen McCleskey, who announced he is transferring. 

