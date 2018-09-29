College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama, Clemson, West Virginia in action

Week 5 of the college football season has arrived, and on paper, it appears we have a pretty solid Saturday slate ahead of us. No. 1 Alabama is in action to get the day kicked off, while No. 3 Clemson also takes the field early as it looks to avenge its lone loss from last regular season with Trevor Lawrence now the full-time starter under center. To bring an end to Week 5's Saturday, a couple incredible top-10 matchups take center stage with two of the most explosive teams in the country battling for Big Ten East supremacy, while the Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry enters another chapter.

Week 5 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Louisiana at No. 1 Alabama -- GameTracker

Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson -- GameTracker

No. 18 Texas at Kansas State -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1 -- Preview, picks

Baylor at No. 6 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks

No. 14 Michigan at Northwestern -- 4:30 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Preview, picks

No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington -- 8:30 p.m. on Fox

Ole Miss at No. 5 LSU -- 9:15 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 Cal -- 10:30 p.m. on FS1

Oklahoma State down three starters vs. Kansas

Oklahoma State will be without defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, linebacker Calvin Bundage, and wide receiver Dillon Stoner for Saturday's game against Kansas due to injury. In particular, Daniels may be out for an extended period of time. Per 247Sports, Daniels was spotted in Stillwater on Friday at Oklahoma State's women's soccer game with his left arm in a sling. Stoner was one of the Cowboys' top receivers with 14 grabs for 173 yards and a touchdown. Keep in mind, too, Oklahoma State is without receiver Jalen McCleskey, who announced he is transferring.