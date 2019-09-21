College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama, LSU, Michigan State in action early
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 4 of the 2019 season
Week 4 of the college football season does not wait for primetime to get the action going. No. 11 Michigan is traveling to No. 13 Wisconsin for a noon Big Ten game that carries early-season playoff implications. Additionally, three other top-10 teams from the SEC -- No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 LSU and No. 9 Florida -- are underway as well.
As the day goes on, conference games will highlight the schedule. Auburn-Texas A&M, Oregon-Stanford and Oklahoma State-Texas are three divisional matchups to watch. However, the nightcap of Notre Dame and Georgia could be the game of the night, though the Bulldogs have been hovering around as a two-touchdown favorite. CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.
Week 4 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin -- noon on FOX -- GameTracker
Southern Miss at No. 2 Alabama -- noon on ESPN2 -- GameTracker
No. 4 LSU at Vanderbilt -- noon on SEC Network -- GameTracker
Tennessee at No. 9 Florida -- noon on ESPN -- GameTracker
Michigan State at Northwestern -- noon on ABC -- GameTracker
No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- ATS pick, preview
No. 16 Oregon at Stanford -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas -- 7:30 on ABC -- ATS pick, preview
Charlotte at No. 1 Clemson -- 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network
No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia -- 8 p.m. on CBS -- ATS pick, preview
Click here for the full Week 4 college football scoreboard.
Alabama's Tagovailoa has video game numbers against Southern Miss
Yes, yes, it's Southern Miss, etc. etc. Still, Alabama's offense is operating at peak efficiency. Tagovailoa already has four touchdown passes and 238 yards on just 13 completions (and 16 attempts) as Alabama took a 28-7 lead over the Golden Eagles into halftime. Tagovailoa hit Henry Ruggs III four times for a whopping 148 yards and two scores while Jerry Jeudy and Najee Harris also have touchdown grabs. By the way: the single-game record for passing touchdowns in a game at Alabama is five. Bama will certainly pull Tagovailoa before this game is over, so "record watch" is where we are here.
LSU's offense blowing out Vanderbilt on the road
They say great defense travels, but what about LSU's retooled and revamped offense? The Tigers were up 28-7 in the second quarter at Vanderbilt and this looks every bit like the explosive offense we saw at Texas. Quarterback Joe Burrow started 13-of-15 with three touchdown passes. LSU's wideouts have too much speed for Vanderbilt's defense to keep up.
Wisconsin's Taylor piling up yards against Michigan
Certainly, a big part of Michigan's game plan against Wisconsin would be to stop Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor. Early returns on that game plan are ... not great. In the first quarter alone, Taylor had 143 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which was a 72-yard score to give the Badgers a 14-0 lead. Taylor did leave in the second quarter with cramps and is listed as questionable to return. However, the Badgers may not need them as a Jack Coan quarterback sneak gave the Badgers a 21-0 lead.
Florida vs. Tennessee score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 9 Florida hosts Tennessee in The Swamp
Michigan vs. Wisconsin score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 13 Wisconsin hosts No. 11 Michigan in a Big Ten...
Florida vs. Tennessee pick, live stream
The Gators and Volunteers are both coming off of big wins in Week 3
Michigan vs. Wisconsin pick, live stream
Two Big Ten programs with something to prove clash in Madison
Auburn at Texas A&M pick, live stream
The Tigers and the Aggies lead off the SEC on CBS doubleheader on Saturday
Alabama vs. So. Miss pick, live stream
The Tide and their high-octane offense return home after a big SEC victory on the road last...