College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama, LSU, Michigan State in action early

Week 4 of the college football season does not wait for primetime to get the action going. No. 11 Michigan is traveling to No. 13 Wisconsin for a noon Big Ten game that carries early-season playoff implications. Additionally, three other top-10 teams from the SEC -- No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 LSU and No. 9 Florida -- are underway as well.

As the day goes on, conference games will highlight the schedule. Auburn-Texas A&M, Oregon-Stanford and Oklahoma State-Texas are three divisional matchups to watch. However, the nightcap of Notre Dame and Georgia could be the game of the night, though the Bulldogs have been hovering around as a two-touchdown favorite. CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.

Week 4 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin -- noon on FOX -- GameTracker

Southern Miss at No. 2 Alabama -- noon on ESPN2 -- GameTracker

No. 4 LSU at Vanderbilt -- noon on SEC Network -- GameTracker

Tennessee at No. 9 Florida -- noon on ESPN -- GameTracker

Michigan State at Northwestern -- noon on ABC -- GameTracker

No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- ATS pick, preview

No. 16 Oregon at Stanford -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas -- 7:30 on ABC -- ATS pick, preview

Charlotte at No. 1 Clemson -- 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia -- 8 p.m. on CBS -- ATS pick, preview

Click here for the full Week 4 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Alabama's Tagovailoa has video game numbers against Southern Miss

Yes, yes, it's Southern Miss, etc. etc. Still, Alabama's offense is operating at peak efficiency. Tagovailoa already has four touchdown passes and 238 yards on just 13 completions (and 16 attempts) as Alabama took a 28-7 lead over the Golden Eagles into halftime. Tagovailoa hit Henry Ruggs III four times for a whopping 148 yards and two scores while Jerry Jeudy and Najee Harris also have touchdown grabs. By the way: the single-game record for passing touchdowns in a game at Alabama is five. Bama will certainly pull Tagovailoa before this game is over, so "record watch" is where we are here.

LSU's offense blowing out Vanderbilt on the road

They say great defense travels, but what about LSU's retooled and revamped offense? The Tigers were up 28-7 in the second quarter at Vanderbilt and this looks every bit like the explosive offense we saw at Texas. Quarterback Joe Burrow started 13-of-15 with three touchdown passes. LSU's wideouts have too much speed for Vanderbilt's defense to keep up.

Wisconsin's Taylor piling up yards against Michigan

Certainly, a big part of Michigan's game plan against Wisconsin would be to stop Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor. Early returns on that game plan are ... not great. In the first quarter alone, Taylor had 143 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which was a 72-yard score to give the Badgers a 14-0 lead. Taylor did leave in the second quarter with cramps and is listed as questionable to return. However, the Badgers may not need them as a Jack Coan quarterback sneak gave the Badgers a 21-0 lead.