College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama, Ohio State, Florida in action early

Week 12 of the college football season is by no means the most alluring Saturday slate that we've seen this season, but that doesn't indicate that the opportunity for chaos is completely out the window. No. 3 Notre Dame will face one of its toughest tests to date this season when it takes on Syracuse inside Yankee Stadium and No. 9 West Virginia travels to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State, which are both contests that have the potential to shake up the top 10 of the College Football Playoff Rankings. And while Saturday night's primetime matchup may not hold any sort of weight in regards to the College Football Playoff, No. 24 Cincinnati can throw quite the wrench in the Group of Five race for a New Year's Six bowl bid if it can end No. 11 UCF's incredible winning streak in Orlando. No week is ever a complete throwaway week in college football, no matter what the perception of the entire schedule as a whole may be. 

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 12. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.  

Week 12 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

The Citadel at No. 1 Alabama -- GameTracker
No. 10 Ohio State at Maryland -- GameTracker
No. 12 Syracuse at No. 3 Notre Dame -- 2:30 p.m. on NBC -- Preview, picks
No. 9 West Virginia at Oklahoma State -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
Missouri at Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks
Indiana at No. 4 Michigan -- 4 p.m. on FS1 -- Preview, picks
Duke at No. 2 Clemson -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 16 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Texas -- 8 p.m. on Longhorn Network -- Preview, picks
No. 24 Cincinnati at No. 11 UCF -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
Arizona at No. 8 Washington State -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Click here for the full Week 12 college football scoreboard.

Ohio State down early to Maryland

Do the Buckeyes need to be on upset alert? Maybe so, as they're down 14-3 to Maryland early in their game. Terps running back Anthony McFarland already has two long rushing touchdowns that have embarrassed Ohio State's linebackers -- a common theme this season. The Buckeyes have now allowed four 80-yard plays, tied for the most in the country.

Purdue rocks Tyler Trent-inspired lids 

One of college football's more inspiring stories this season involves Tyler Trent, a former Purdue student and passionate Boilermakers fan who has been stricken with terminal cancer. He was a major highlight of Purdue's stunning 49-20 upset over Ohio State and has been a source of motivation for the team. That motivation will physically be on display for Purdue's game at 3:30 vs. Wisconsin. The Boilermakers will wear one of four special designed helmets that say "Tough," "Unrelenting," "Courageous" or "Tenacious." 

