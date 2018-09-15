College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama-Ole Miss clash in SEC West, Notre Dame survives

The college football season rolls along Saturday with Week 3 action, although numerous scheduled contests have been canceled due to the effects of Hurricane Florence making landfall. Still, Week 3 will see some exciting games featuring some of the top-ranked teams in the country, and the day kicks off with the No. 5 team in the nation seeking redemption from an upset within the conference last season.

Week 3 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 5 Oklahoma 37, Iowa State 27 -- Recap

No. 8 Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17-- Box score

No. 12 LSU 22, No. 7 Auburn 21 -- Recap

No. 24 Oklahoma State 44, Boise State 21 -- Recap

No. 19 Michigan 45, SMU 20 -- Box score

No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss -- ESPN -- GameTracker

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 15 TCU (Arlington, Texas) -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 22 USC at Texas -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks

No. 10 Washington at Utah -- 10 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

Click here for the full Week 3 college football scoreboard.

Alabama might score 100 against Ole Miss

Seriously, it might. We're not even 10 minutes into the game yet and the Tide already has a 28-7 lead on the Rebels. Tua Tagovailoa has two touchdown passes, including this one.

Tua showing off that cannon 💪 pic.twitter.com/AX7dhylBne — ESPN (@espn) September 15, 2018

It's not fair that Alabama has a QB now too.

Arkansas' non-conference nightmare continues

Last week, the Razorbacks blew an 18-point lead over Colorado State and lost 34-27. Well, the Hogs won't blow a lead this week because they haven't had one. North Texas is taking it to the Hogs, leading 37-10 in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame holds off Vanderbilt

Notre Dame sure is making a habit of winning close games early in the season. They began the year with a seven-point win over Michigan, beat Ball State by eight last week and hung on to beat Vanderbilt 22-17 on Saturday. Vanderbilt will probably look back at this play and wonder what could have been.

WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/jmZCou7gV9 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 15, 2018

Troy gets another Power Five win

Last season, Troy shocked the world when it went to Baton Rouge and beat LSU. This year, the Trojans added the Nebraska Cornhuskers to their list of Power Five conquests. Troy beat Nebraska 24-19 on Saturday thanks to turnovers and special teams. Nebraska turned the ball over three times, including an interception on its final possession of the game after getting the ball back down only five points. Troy had a 17-0 lead at halftime and spent the second half clinging to that lead with everything it had -- and it paid off. Neal Brown is going to be a hot commodity on the coaching market this winter.

Boise State's top corner is out vs. Oklahoma State

Boise State will take on Oklahoma State in Stillwater without one of its top defenders. Cornerback Tyler Horton is out with an undisclosed injury he sustained against UConn in Week 2. Horton led the Broncos with 11 passes broken up and was an All-Mountain West selection.

Kansas is a football school now

Last week, Kansas ended a 46-game road losing streak when it beat Central Michigan. This week, the Jayhawks beat up on Rutgers at home. Kansas destroyed the Scarlet Knights 55-14, thanks in large part to two pick-sixes from its defense. Basketball season might have to wait a bit longer in Lawrence.

Rutgers-Kansas in one GIF pic.twitter.com/fGZcfdJs2X — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 15, 2018

Temple honors Jordan McNair for Maryland game



This'll probably -- for good reason -- be a reoccurring theme throughout the season. Temple announced on its Twitter account this morning that it will sport a No. 79 decal to honor Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who passed away this summer during a strenuous workout session. Maryland has already been doing this, but it's nice to see other programs get in on it, too.