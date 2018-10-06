College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama pounding Arkansas, Michigan State struggling
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 6 all Saturday long
With the month of October having arrived, the race toward the College Football Playoff can now begin to heat up starting with the Week 6 action that we have on tap this Saturday. The day gets started by entering another chapter into the Red River Showdown between Big 12 rivals Oklahoma and Texas, and to close out Week 6, Notre Dame will look to remain firmly in the playoff hunt as it travels to one of the more hostile environments in college football. In between, Florida and LSU battle in an SEC cross-division rivalry showdown on CBS that has been quite heated over the last few years.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 6. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 6 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma -- Noon on Fox -- GameTracker
No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas -- Noon on ESPN -- GameTracker
Maryland at No. 15 Michigan -- Noon on ABC -- GameTracker
No. 4 Clemson at Wake Forest -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Florida State at No. 17 Miami -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks
Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State -- 4 p.m. on Fox
No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 -- Preview, picks
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
Utah at No. 14 Stanford -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Texas fighting hard vs. Oklahoma
The Red River Showdown between the No. 19 Longhorns and No. 7 Sooners has lived up to its billing. The Longhorns offensive line has been stellar, which has given quarterback Sam Ehlinger time to pick apart the secondary. Ehlinger is 10-of-12 for 161 yards and a touchdown, and has added another score on the ground. Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was under fire from the Longhorns defensive front early, but regrouped to toss two touchdown passes. Texas leads Oklahoma 24-17 at the break.
Will Grier has been sloppy
The Heisman hopeful led No. 9 West Virginia to a 21-7 halftime lead over Kansas, but hasn't looked like the superstar of old. He threw three interceptions in the red zone in the first half to allow Kansas to hang around more than it probably should be. The Mountaineers have played stout defense against the Jayhawks, allowing just 78 yards in the first half -- although the Jayhawks' Khalil Hebert scored on a 31-yard touchdown run early in the second half.
Alabama up big at Arkansas
It hasn't been the cleanest of games for the Crimson Tide, but the overall result has been what you'd probably expect as No. 1 Alabama leads Arkansas 41-14 at halftime. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 10-of-12 for 334 yards and four touchdowns, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Irv Smith both have topped the century mark through the air and the offense is as sharp as it has been all year. The defense, though, has been a little sketchy (by Alabama standards). Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey is 17-of-25 for 170 yards and a touchdown, and managed to keep the Hogs in it for a little while.
Michigan State on upset alert?
Northwestern entered its game vs. the No. 20 Spartans as double-digit underdogs, but hasn't played like it. The Wildcats are up 14-6 at halftime in East Lansing, and have been lighting up the stout Spartans defense through the air. Quarterback Clayton Thorson is 15-of-21 for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
Baker Mayfield is ready for Oklahoma-Texas
For the first time in six years, both Oklahoma and Texas are ranked in the AP Top 25. Still, this rivalry always matters to both sides and perhaps no player embodies that hatred more than former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick had his "Horns Down" ready for the game in the Cotton Bowl.
