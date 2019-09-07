College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama rolls, Auburn and Tennessee in action
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 2 of the 2019 season
Week 2 of the college football season has already kicked off with No. 7 Michigan narrowly avoiding a loss against Army. In addition, No. 1 Clemson was able to dispatch of No. 12 Texas A&M behind a stellar defensive effort from the Tigers. That'll be followed by perhaps the game of the week: No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas. Who says the early weeks are nothing but cupcakes?
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 2. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 2 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0 -- Box score
No. 7 Michigan 24, Army West Point 21 -- Recap
No. 1 Clemson 24, No. 12 Texas A&M 10 -- Recap
Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31 (OT) -- Box score
BYU at Tennessee -- on ESPN -- LIVE GameTracker
No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas -- on ABC -- LIVE Updates
Tulane at No. 10 Auburn -- on ESPN2 -- LIVE GameTracker
No. 23 Stanford at USC -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS pick, preview
Click here for the full Week 2 college football scoreboard.
Check these out ...
- Turnover ... pencil? Akron breaks out unique celebration tool
- Michigan survives: No. 7 Wolverines beat Army in 2OT
- Predictions: College football picks for the biggest top 25 games
- Viewer's guide: The best games to watch in Week 2
- Dodd: LSU game can be a launching pad for Texas
Tennessee looks to bounce back vs. BYU
BYU and Tennessee will clash on Saturday after less-than-stellar performances in the opening week of the season. BYU fell at the hands of rival No. 13 Utah 30-12 in a game where the Cougars didn't score a touchdown. As for Tennessee, its loss was a bit more concerning. The Volunteers fell to Georgia State 38-30 in a game that was never expected to be close. Star quarterback Jarrett Guarantano did throw for 311 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, and will look to help Tennessee put its abysmal loss in the past when they take the field against BYU.
Alabama, Georgia roll
Early in the season, it's safe to say that there's a few cupcakes on the schedules of several powerhouse teams. That was certainly the case for Alabama and Georgia in Week 2. Alabama had no problem dominating New Mexico State as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 62-10 win. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 16 of 25 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns while also ripping off a 25-yard touchdown run. Star wideout Jerry Jeudy continued his reign of terror by hauling in eight passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Georgia had similar success against Murray State in a 63-17 win. Quarterback Jake Fromm didn't produce eye-popping numbers but did complete 10 of his 11 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. Instead, the Bulldogs absolutely dominated the game on the ground as they averaged a staggering 6.7 yards per carry. D'Andre Swift tallied 67 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns while Zamir White, Brian Herrien, and backup quarterback Stetson Bennett all add one touchdown apiece.
No. 5 Ohio State handles Cincinnati
It was not as completely easy like it was against FAU in the opening week, but Ohio State started off doing what it does against Cincinnati. The Buckeyes raced out to a 21-0 lead with quarterback Justin Fields accounting for a rushing touchdown while running back J.K. Dobbins tallied two scores early. The Bearcats' defense tried to play tough, but there was only so much it could do against the Buckeyes' talent and athleticism. Ultimately, Ohio State triumphed 42-0 with Fields accounting for four total touchdowns (two each passing and rushing) while completing 20-of-25 passes for 224 yards with 42 more on the ground. Dobbins tallied 141 yards on 17 carries along with his two scores.
Maryland routs No. 21 Syracuse
The Maryland offense certainly looked impressive in a 79-0 shellacking of Howard in the opening week of the season. Entering Week 2, it was believed that Maryland would get a much tougher task against No. 21 Syracuse.But the Terrapins racked up 650 yards of total offense and found the end zone on nine different occasions in a 63-20 win over their former ACC counterparts. Virginia Tech graduate transfer Josh Jackson completed 21 of 38 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns while star running back Anthony McFarland Jr. added three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) to pace Maryland's offensive attack.
South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski gets first start
South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski made his first career start against Charleston Southern in a dominant 72-10 win for the Gamecocks. Hilinski got the nod after starter Jake Bentley suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Week 1 loss to North Carolina. Hilinsky completed 24-of-30 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and running back Kevin Harris dominated the day with six carries for 147 yards and three of South Carolina's eight rushing touchdowns. (Rico Dowdle had two scores and 87 yards on 10 carries.) It was a special moment for the Hilinski family. As you may recall, Ryan's brother, Tyler, was a quarterback at Washington State who died by suicide in January 2018. A video clip below of the Hilinski family meeting before kickoff is a truly special moment they won't soon forget.
Purdue unveils Tyler Trent student gate
One of college football's most inspirational stories from a year ago centered around Purdue super fan Tyler Trent. The 20-year-old student captivated the hearts of many when he became the centerpiece of the Boilermakers' 2018 campaign. Trent, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma -- a form of bone cancer -- tragically died at the beginning of the calendar year. However, Trent has not been forgotten. Purdue officially minted its new "Tyler Trent Student Gate" entrance ahead of its season home opener against Vanderbilt and went on to beat the Commodores 42-24.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
No. 1 Clemson tops No. 12 Texas A&M
The top team in the nation passed its toughest test of the season with flying colors
-
LSU vs. Texas score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 LSU visits No. 9 Texas on Saturday night
-
LSU vs Texas prediction, pick
The Tigers head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns in the biggest game of Week 2
-
Auburn vs. Tulane pick, live stream
The Tigers are hoping to keep the momentum going after a big Week 1 win
-
Texas vs. LSU odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Texas vs. LSU on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Tennessee vs. BYU prediction, pick
The Volunteers and Cougars are both coming off opening-weekend losses