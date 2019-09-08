College football scores, schedule, games today: Auburn finishes strong, USC takes on Stanford

Week 2 of the college football season got off to quite the thrilling start with No. 7 Michigan narrowly avoiding a loss against Army. In addition, No. 1 Clemson was able to handily dispatch of No. 12 Texas A&M behind a stellar defensive effort from the Tigers. But now it's time to cap off the evening here as the second week of the season quickly comes to a close.

Week 2 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0 -- Box score

No. 7 Michigan 24, Army West Point 21 -- Recap

No. 1 Clemson 24, No. 12 Texas A&M 10 -- Recap

Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31 (OT) -- Recap

BYU 29, Tennessee 26 (2OT) -- Recap

No. 6 LSU, 45 No. 9 Texas 38 -- Recap

No. 10 Auburn 24, Tulane 6 -- Box score

No. 23 Stanford at USC -- on ESPN -- GameTracker

Click here for the full Week 2 college football scoreboard.

Auburn starts slow but finishes Tulane off strong



Any Auburn fan hoping for a nice, easy home-opener against Tulane surely weren't too pleased with what they saw in the first half on Saturday against Tulane. The Green Wave jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the road as Auburn, which won in thrilling, last-second fashion a week ago, looked rusty out of the gates. Auburn finally woke up when it mattered, though, closing on a 14-3 run to end the half and never looked back. The Tigers really clamped down on defense by pitching a second-half shutout as they cruised to a 24-6 victory to improve to 2-0.

Coastal Carolina beats Kansas 12-7

Les Miles won his first game with the Jayhawks last weekend, but the reality of the situation he faces in Lawrence hit him on Saturday night as the Jayhawks lost at home to Coastal Carolina 12-7. It was not a pretty game for the Jayhawks, as Kansas managed only 280 yards of offense and turned the ball over twice. And all this against a Coastal Carolina team that wasn't able to practice at home this week due to Hurricane Dorian. This is Coastal Carolina's first win against a Power Five school since joining the FBS level in 2017.

Penn State recovers in second half against Buffalo

In our (sometimes weekly) reminder that you should never take anything for granted in college football, Penn State trailed Buffalo 10-7 at halftime in Happy Valley. It wasn't the result of fluky play, either. Penn State's lone touchdown came as the result of a short field following a Buffalo fumble. The Bulls outscored the Nittany Lions 10-0 in the second quarter, and had more than twice as many yards on offense (188-to-88) over the first 30 minutes. Then, as so often happens, the second half started and things changed quickly as the Nittany Lions cruised to a 45-13 victory.

Pick Six! 🚨@PennStateFball brings Beaver Stadium to life with a timely turnover: pic.twitter.com/ooNYGKHnXJ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 8, 2019

Alabama, Georgia roll

Early in the season, it's safe to say that there's a few cupcakes on the schedules of several powerhouse teams. That was certainly the case for Alabama and Georgia in Week 2. Alabama had no problem dominating New Mexico State as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 62-10 win. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 16 of 25 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns while also ripping off a 25-yard touchdown run. Star wideout Jerry Jeudy continued his reign of terror by hauling in eight passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Georgia had similar success against Murray State in a 63-17 win. Quarterback Jake Fromm didn't produce eye-popping numbers but did complete 10 of his 11 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. Instead, the Bulldogs absolutely dominated the game on the ground as they averaged a staggering 6.7 yards per carry. D'Andre Swift tallied 67 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns while Zamir White, Brian Herrien, and backup quarterback Stetson Bennett all add one touchdown apiece.

No. 5 Ohio State handles Cincinnati

It was not as completely easy like it was against FAU in the opening week, but Ohio State started off doing what it does against Cincinnati. The Buckeyes raced out to a 21-0 lead with quarterback Justin Fields accounting for a rushing touchdown while running back J.K. Dobbins tallied two scores early. The Bearcats' defense tried to play tough, but there was only so much it could do against the Buckeyes' talent and athleticism. Ultimately, Ohio State triumphed 42-0 with Fields accounting for four total touchdowns (two each passing and rushing) while completing 20-of-25 passes for 224 yards with 42 more on the ground. Dobbins tallied 141 yards on 17 carries along with his two scores.

Feet heat for @justnfields. 🔥



The @OhioStateFB QB uses his legs to convert the first Buckeye TD of the day: pic.twitter.com/FGyebnYExZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 7, 2019

Maryland routs No. 21 Syracuse

The Maryland offense certainly looked impressive in a 79-0 shellacking of Howard in the opening week of the season. Entering Week 2, it was believed that Maryland would get a much tougher task against No. 21 Syracuse.But the Terrapins racked up 650 yards of total offense and found the end zone on nine different occasions in a 63-20 win over their former ACC counterparts. Virginia Tech graduate transfer Josh Jackson completed 21 of 38 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns while star running back Anthony McFarland Jr. added three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) to pace Maryland's offensive attack.

🚨 IT'S 35-13 IN COLLEGE PARK 🚨@TerpsFootball is turning up on No. 21 Syracuse: pic.twitter.com/FNaalJ764R — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 7, 2019

South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski gets first start

South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski made his first career start against Charleston Southern in a dominant 72-10 win for the Gamecocks. Hilinski got the nod after starter Jake Bentley suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Week 1 loss to North Carolina. Hilinsky completed 24-of-30 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and running back Kevin Harris dominated the day with six carries for 147 yards and three of South Carolina's eight rushing touchdowns. (Rico Dowdle had two scores and 87 yards on 10 carries.) It was a special moment for the Hilinski family. As you may recall, Ryan's brother, Tyler, was a quarterback at Washington State who died by suicide in January 2018. A video clip below of the Hilinski family meeting before kickoff is a truly special moment they won't soon forget.

Purdue unveils Tyler Trent student gate

One of college football's most inspirational stories from a year ago centered around Purdue super fan Tyler Trent. The 20-year-old student captivated the hearts of many when he became the centerpiece of the Boilermakers' 2018 campaign. Trent, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma -- a form of bone cancer -- tragically died at the beginning of the calendar year. However, Trent has not been forgotten. Purdue officially minted its new "Tyler Trent Student Gate" entrance ahead of its season home opener against Vanderbilt and went on to beat the Commodores 42-24.