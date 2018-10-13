College football scores, schedule, games today: Auburn, Florida, Ohio State in action early

Week 7 of the college football season has arrived, and the College Football Playoff race will only heat up from here going forward. Many of the top contenders will be in action on Saturday, with No. 3 Ohio State taking the stage early as it looks to remain unbeaten against Minnesota. In midday action, No. 2 Georgia heads out on the road to the hostile environment of Death Valley to take on No. 13 LSU, and No. 1 Alabama will take the field later in Week 7 on Saturday as it tries to earn another dominant win, this time over visiting Missouri. A cross-divisional Big Ten showdown also highlights the prime time slate as No. 15 Wisconsin heads to The Big House to square off with No. 12 Michigan.

Week 7 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tennessee at No. 21 Auburn -- Noon on SEC Network -- Preview, picks

Minnesota at No. 3 Ohio State -- Noon on FS1

Pitt at No. 5 Notre Dame -- 2:30 p.m. on NBC -- Preview, picks

No. 7 Washington at No. 10 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 -- Preview, picks

No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks

Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network -- Preview, picks

Missouri at No. 1 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

Click here for the full Week 7 college football scoreboard.

Boston College will be without star RB AJ Dillon

For the second week in a row, the 4-2 Eagles will be missing one of their top offensive weapons in sophomore running back AJ Dillon, whose ankle injury will keep him sidelined vs. Louisville, according to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel. A potential Heisman candidate entering the year, Dillon went off for 272 yard and four scores against the Cardinals a year ago, but he went down in late in Boston College's Sept. 29 win over Temple and hasn't returned since. Ben Glines is set to start in his place.

Pitt going retro for Notre Dame matchup

Pitt broke out the retro home uniforms last weekend for its win over Syracuse, and the Panthers are hoping the magic can strike again as they go on the road to South Bend to take on No. 5 Notre Dame. On Friday, Pitt revealed it will be wearing the retro away uniforms for its matchup with the Irish. Many are of the opinion that Pitt should go back to these uniforms on a full-time basis, and if an upset of the Irish should occur on Saturday, they might want to seriously consider that option.

⛓ Friday Uniform Reveal ⛓



Pitt 🆚 Notre Dame



Classic Matchup ⭐ Classic Jerseys#H2P 🔒 #LockTheGates pic.twitter.com/5mbSkubLCQ — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 12, 2018

.