College football scores, schedule, games today: Boston College ousts Miami, Utah takes on UCLA

Week 9 of the college football season brings us a loaded slate, and thankfully for us all, there is a flurry of action set to take place on Friday night. In addition a couple potential offensive showcases, we get a major ACC battle as a pair of 5-2 teams meet when Miami hits the road and takes on Boston College. No. 23 Utah is also in action late against a UCLA team looking to pick up its third straight win after starting 0-5 under Chip Kelly.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 9 appetizer. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Friday college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Louisiana Tech 21, FAU 13 -- Box score

Boston College 27, Miami 14 -- Box score

Indiana at Minnesota -- FS1 -- GameTracker

Wyoming at Colorado State -- 10 p.m. on CBSSN -- How to watch live

No. 23 Utah at UCLA -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Minnesota leads Indiana

The Golden Gophers are hosting the Hoosiers in a Friday night, cross-division, Big Ten showdown, and the home team is bending but not breaking. The defense has held Indiana to three field goals, two of which were after 13-play drives. Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan has been solid throughout the game, and led a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter that culminated with a 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson to take a 14-9 lead late in the second quarter. The two hooked up again late in the second quarter to give Minnesota a 21-9 lead at the break. Shannon Brooks got loose for a 17-yard score in the third quarter, and the Gophers are cruising over the Hoosiers.

ANOTHA ONE pic.twitter.com/4XoDyolyq1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2018

A.J. Dillon back, Boston College leads Miami

The Eagles reached into the bag of tricks early in the game vs. Miami in Chestnut Hill. Quarterback Anthony Brown ran in one touchdown and threw another to wide receiver Jeff Smith. But Smith put his quarterback shoes on during the "Red Bandana Game" too. He threw a 27-yard pass on a bubble screen throwback to Brown on the game's first drive of the game, which led to Smith's touchdown catch. He tossed a 31-yard pass across the field to Travis Levy on an end around throwback on the Eagles' second touchdown drive of the night. Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rozier got the start over N'Kosi Perry, and tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Langham in the first frame. Eagles running back A.J. Dillon, in his first game back from injury, is over the century mark on the ground and broke loose for 14 yards in the third quarter to give his team a 27-14 lead. That score held up, and Dillon finished with 149 rushing yards in his return.

Taj-Amir Torres interception

⬇️

AJ Dillon 14 yard touchdown run

⬇️

27-14 @BCFootball lead, 6:26 Q3#ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/L8w8yn8SeY — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 27, 2018

Wilton Speight to start for UCLA vs. Utah

Speight -- the graduate transfer from Michigan -- will make his second start for the Bruins against No. 23 Utah. Freshman Dorian-Thompson Robinson has been nursing a shoulder injury, and was ruled out by coach Chip Kelly during warmups. Speight is 25-of-39 for 249 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in 2018.

Louisiana Tech tops FAU in Boca

FAU running back Devin Singletary got the scoring started early with a 7-yard touchdown run, but the Lane Train came to a screeching halt after a hot first quarter start. Jaqwis Dancy had a 20-yard touchdown run, Kam McKnight found pay dirt from five yards out and quarterback J'Mar Smith hit Teddy Veal for a 15-yard touchdown to give Louisiana Tech a 21-13 win over the Owls in Boca Raton. Skip Holtz' crew improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Conference USA, and Kiffin's Owls fell to 1-3 in conference after going unblemished in C-USA play a year ago.

TOUCHDOWN BULLDOGS. @LATechFB takes the lead right before the half. pic.twitter.com/zFrkehiW5y — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 27, 2018

Boston College sporting the red bandanas



The Eagles developed a new tradition on Sept. 10, 2011 -- the day before the 10-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks -- when they began dedicating one game per year to the memory of Welles Remy Crowther. Crowther was a Boston College lacrosse player who worked at the World Trade Center, and is credited as a man who saved at least 12 lives before dying during the collapse of the South Tower. Known as "The Man in the Red Bandana," the Eagles have sported uniforms and given fans red bandanas to honor one of our nation's heroes. Take a look at the uniform set for Friday night's showdown with Miami.