College football scores, schedule, games today: Clemson, Georgia earn decisive wins in regular season finales

Saturday brought us Week 13 college football action as well as some of the biggest traditional rivalry games, but sadly, it also marked the final full Saturday slate of games. There was simply one major shakeup at the top of the college football landscape, as No. 4 Michigan was thrashed in Columbus by No. 10 Ohio State. Otherwise, the top of the pecking order in college football remained the same, with the Nos. 1-3 teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings making their respective statements as we head into the conference championship games next weekend.

Week 13 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 10 Ohio State 62, No. 4 Michigan 39 -- Recap

No. 5 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21 -- Box score

No. 11 Florida 41, Florida State 14 -- Box score

No. 1 Alabama 52, Auburn 21 -- Recap

No. 2 Clemson 56, South Carolina 35 -- Box score

No. 7 LSU 31, No. 22 Texas A&M 24 -- GameTracker

No. 3 Notre Dame, 24 USC 17 -- Recap

No. 21 Utah State at No. 23 Boise State -- GameTracker

Clemson pulls away from South Carolina

Clemson had to hold its breath some in the first half against South Carolina, but opened things up in the second half and sealed another win with a 56-35 victory. Clemson's offense was insanely good, as you'd expect, with 744 total yards. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence thew for 393 yards and a touchdown pass while running back Travis Etienne had 150 yards on the ground with two scores. However, the Gamecocks had plenty of success on offense of their own with 580 yards of offense. While it's a nice win for Clemson, you have to wonder if the vulnerability against the pass will come back to haunt them down the road.

Northwestern pulls Thorson, Bowser in win over Illinois

Northwestern is getting ready for its Big Ten Championship Game vs. Ohio State, so its game against Illinois didn't mean much other than rivalry bragging rights. Still, that wasn't enough for coach Pat Fitzgerald to keep his key starters in longer than he had to. Fitzgerald pulled quarterback Clayton Thorson and running back Isaiah Bowser early in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats were up 24-9. The Illini made a bit of a late comeback thanks to this terrific touchdown from receiver Ricky Smalling, but ultimately fell 24-16. With its starters rested, Northwestern looks to do the unthinkable and shock Ohio State.

Pitt loses badly ahead of ACC Championship Game

Pitt didn't have anything to play for against Miami with a spot in the ACC title vs. Clemson locked up. However, losing 24-3 to the struggling Hurricanes to enter that 13th game at 7-5 isn't the most inspiring performance. And it's not like Miami played particularly well, either. Quarterback N'Kosi Perry went 6-of-24 for 52 yards passing. The bright spot was running back Travis Homer, rushing for 168 yards and a touchdown. Pitt's attention is on Clemson, so let's see if the extra preparation will help next Saturday.

NC State, North Carolina brawl at end of rivalry

NC State needed overtime to outlast North Carolina 34-28. However, the final play of the game -- a one-yard touchdown run from Reggie Gallaspy -- not only resulted in the end of the game, but a big fight between the two teams as emotions flared. This was a tight game from the start and it's been a particularly frustrating season for the Tar Heels, who fall to 2-9. It's unfortunate the game ended this way, but not surprising given the history between these two programs.

UGA gives Georgia Tech a clean, old-fashioned beatdown

The Bulldogs didn't have any trouble in their warm-up for the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. Georgia easily handled Georgia Tech 45-21 behind a balanced offense. Running backs D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield scored a touchdown each with Swift eclipsing the 100-yard mark. Quarterback Jake Fromm was efficient in the passing game, completing 13-of-16 passes for four touchdowns. Moving the ball on the Yellow Jackets was never going to be a problem, but Georgia did good job defensively holding the Georgia Tech offense to about 3.7 yards per play. Beat Alabama in the SEC title game and the Bulldogs are in the playoff.

Florida ends a number of Florida State streaks

Florida-Florida State is about bragging rights, but it's also about ending a number of streaks for the Seminoles. Among them are a five-game winning streak over the Gators and a 36-year bowl streak. Florida held an early 13-7 advantage before pulling away to win 41-14 in Tallahassee. The Gators, despite having three losses, should be in good shape to get a New Year's Six bowl berth. The Seminoles will be staying home for the holidays and first-year coach Willie Taggart has a lot of work to do to build yet another program from the ground up.

Syracuse bounces back vs. Boston College

The Orange were no match for Notre Dame in Week 12, but they claimed a spot as the ACC's second-best team with a 42-21 win over Boston College in Chestnut Hill. Syracuse's offense got back in rhythm thanks to a big day from quarterback Eric Dungey, who tossed for 362 yards and three touchdowns. It's a tough end to the season for Boston College, which has lost three games in a row to finish 7-5. Syracuse finishes 9-3, its highest win total since 2001 when it went 10-3.

Chase Winovich cleared to play vs. Ohio State

Michigan's star defensive lineman Chase Winovich has been cleared to play against Ohio State on Saturday, per 247Sports. Winovich had to leave the Wolverines' Week 12 win over Indiana with an unspecified, apparent upper body injury, and his status for this week was previously unknown. Winovich, a redshirt senior, is Michigan's leader with 13.5 tackles and has been a vocal leader in Michigan's "revenge tour."