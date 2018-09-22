College football scores, schedule, games today: Clemson in control, Ohio State rolling with Urban Meyer back

Week 4 of the college football season kicks into full gear on Saturday with more intriguing games as we come toward the end of September. Among some of the biggest matchups on the Week 4 slate are a showdown in the SEC East to get the day started, a midday clash in the SEC West and a huge Pac-12 North meeting set to take over the primetime airwaves.

Week 4 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 2 Georgia 43, Missouri 29 -- Box score

No. 19 Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 -- Box score

No. 8 Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27 -- Box score

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama -- CBS -- Live updates

No. 3 Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21 -- Box score

No. 17 TCU at Texas -- FOX -- Live updates

Florida at Tennessee -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 7 Stanford at No. 20 Oregon -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 18 Wisconsin at Iowa -- 8:30 p.m. on FOX -- Preview

Arizona State at No. 10 Washington -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview

Clemson cruising past Georgia Tech

I don't think we need to worry about Georgia Tech pulling an upset against Clemson, as the Tigers are scoring on the Bees at an alarming rate. Trevor Lawrence has thrown for three touchdowns as Clemson leads 28-7 at halftime. He's seen more time on the field today than Kelly Bryant.

Ohio State solid in Urban Meyer's return

Urban Meyer is coaching his first game of the season, and his team is making life easy for him. Dwayne Haskins has thrown for four first-half touchdowns as Ohio State has a commanding 35-6 lead over Tulane. The only question is how long the Buckeyes will keep the starters in for the second half considering Penn State looms next week.

Virginia Tech not having a good time with Old Dominion

This might cause Virginia Tech to rethink the whole "playing a non-conference game against a fellow Virginia school on the road" idea. The Hokies are currently locked in a 21-21 battle with Old Dominion late in the third quarter. The same Old Dominion that is 0-3 with losses to Liberty, FIU and Charlotte this season. It's not a good look!

Mountaineers overcome slow start against Kansas State

It was an ugly performance for most of the first half in Morgantown, as the West Virginia offense was sputtering and struggling to move the ball. Luckily for the 'Eers, the defense didn't allow the Wildcats offense a chance to do anything, and then WVU's offense got in gear as Will Grier found David Sills for a couple of touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead just before halftime.

Florida State isn't losing!

That seems like news in and of itself these days. While the Seminoles haven't done anything to this point to alleviate any concerns about their offensive struggles, they do have a 21-7 lead on Northern Illinois at halftime. You have to crawl before you can walk, folks.

Georgia tops Missouri

The Bulldogs got a scoop and score in the first quarter on a play in which the Missouri receiver had his forward progress stopped, and then blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the second. Thanks to the two non-offensive touchdowns, the Bulldogs pulled away from the Tigers early and rolled late. Quarterback Jake Fromm tossed two touchdowns, running back Elijah Holyfield ran for 90 yards and Riley Ridley had 87 receiving yards and a touchdown in the 42-29 win.

Michigan dominates Nebraska

Scott Frost isn't getting the first win of his Nebraska career in the Big Ten opener. Nebraska fell 56-10 in an absolute steamrolling by the Wolverines. Nebraska managed just 132 yards in the game, and only gained 39 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Karan Higdon rushed for 136 yards and a score to drop Nebraska to 0-3 on the season.

Notre Dame changes QBs, wins big

Notre Dame's offense has struggled to get going through three games, so coach Brian Kelly is made a change. Ian Book started vs. the Demon Deacons with Brandon Wimbush sitting on the bench. Book is more of a true passer and Wake Forest has one of the worst pass defenses in the ACC (8.2 yards per attempt).

Book threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, ran three more in on his own and likely locked up the starting quarterback job moving forward as the Fighting Irish rolled to a 56-27 win.

Mizzou unveils gold helmets vs. Georgia

Missouri has a big opportunity Saturday to not only upset a playoff contender in Georgia, but take an early step forward in the SEC East race. The Tigers will do so wearing "gold" helmets for the first time ever. Call 'em gold, call 'em yellow, but by the end of this game, they'll either be a good-luck charm or they'll never see the light of day again.