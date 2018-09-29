College football scores, schedule, games today: Clemson struggling with Syracuse, West Virginia rolling

Week 5 of the college football season has arrived, and on paper, it appears we have a pretty solid Saturday slate ahead of us. No. 1 Alabama is in action to get the day kicked off, while No. 3 Clemson also takes the field early as it looks to avenge its lone loss from last regular season with Trevor Lawrence now the full-time starter under center. To bring an end to Week 5's Saturday, a couple incredible top-10 matchups take center stage with two of the most explosive teams in the country battling for Big Ten East supremacy, while the Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry enters another chapter.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 5. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 5 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Louisiana at No. 1 Alabama -- GameTracker

Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson -- GameTracker

No. 18 Texas at Kansas State -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1 -- Preview, picks

Baylor at No. 6 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks

No. 14 Michigan at Northwestern -- 4:30 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Preview, picks

No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington -- 8:30 p.m. on Fox

Ole Miss at No. 5 LSU -- 9:15 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 Cal -- 10:30 p.m. on FS1

Click here for the full Week 5 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Clemson struggling with Syracuse ... again

The Orange handed the Tigers their only regular season loss last year, and the game is tight yet again. The Tigers got two field goals in the first quarter, and quarterback Eric Dungey plunged in from two yards out midway through the second quarter to give the Orange a 16-7 lead in Death Valley. In his first start, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked sharp early, but was knocked out of the game following a brutal hit in the second quarter. ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said Clemson trainers took Lawrence's helmet away from him. If Lawrence is unable to return, freshman Chase Brice will play the rest of the way.

Travis Etienne takes the snap himself and runs it into the end zone for the score! @ClemsonFB 7, @CuseFootball 6. #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/OaRTuk4C5N — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 29, 2018

West Virginia cruising early against Texas Tech

This could have been a trap game for No. 12 West Virginia. Instead, the Mountaineers are up big at the half 35-10 over Texas Tech. Quarterback Will Grier looks every bit like a Heisman candidate with two touchdown passes. The Red Raiders finally got on the board after a slow first quarter, and will need to keep their foot down on the gas all day to have a shot. Otherwise, West Virginia will roll. Near the end of the first half, Texas Tech starting quarterback Alan Bowman was apparently taken to the locker room for what appeared to be a rib injury.

Will Grier is dropping absolute dimes pic.twitter.com/s3Q6E10fpn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2018

Jalen Hurts will not redshirt for Alabama

The only storyline of any real significance for Alabama against Louisiana was whether quarterback Jalen Hurts may preserve some type of redshirt this season. That's now a resounding "no." Hurts entered the game during the first quarter, giving him five game appearances on the year. That officially takes him off the market to redshirt for the rest of the season, though those odds appeared slim anyways. Alabama's already up big 49-0 at the half, and keep in mind the spread was 50 points.

Texas A&M taking care of Arkansas

Arkansas' season of misery continues. The Razorbacks trail Texas A&M 17-7 with the Aggies setting the tone with an opening 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown. A&M quarterback Kellen Mond does have a couple of interceptions, however. Can the Hogs claw their way back? There's been no running game to speak of and half of their 71 yards have come on one play.

Oklahoma State down three starters vs. Kansas

Oklahoma State is without defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, linebacker Calvin Bundage, and wide receiver Dillon Stoner for Saturday's game against Kansas due to injury. In particular, Daniels may be out for an extended period of time. Per 247Sports, Daniels was spotted in Stillwater on Friday at Oklahoma State's women's soccer game with his left arm in a sling. Stoner was one of the Cowboys' top receivers with 14 grabs for 173 yards and a touchdown. Keep in mind, too, Oklahoma State is without receiver Jalen McCleskey, who announced he is transferring. Still, the Pokes are up 24-7.