College football scores, schedule, games today: Clemson struggling with Syracuse, West Virginia rolling
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 5 all Saturday long
Week 5 of the college football season has arrived, and on paper, it appears we have a pretty solid Saturday slate ahead of us. No. 1 Alabama is in action to get the day kicked off, while No. 3 Clemson also takes the field early as it looks to avenge its lone loss from last regular season with Trevor Lawrence now the full-time starter under center. To bring an end to Week 5's Saturday, a couple incredible top-10 matchups take center stage with two of the most explosive teams in the country battling for Big Ten East supremacy, while the Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry enters another chapter.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 5. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 5 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Louisiana at No. 1 Alabama -- GameTracker
Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson -- GameTracker
No. 18 Texas at Kansas State -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1 -- Preview, picks
Baylor at No. 6 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks
No. 14 Michigan at Northwestern -- 4:30 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks
No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Preview, picks
No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington -- 8:30 p.m. on Fox
Ole Miss at No. 5 LSU -- 9:15 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 Cal -- 10:30 p.m. on FS1
Click here for the full Week 5 college football scoreboard.
Check these out ...
- Predictions: Expert picks for the biggest games on the schedule
- Viewer's guide: What you need to watch all day long Saturday
- Storylines: What is moving the college football needle in Week 5
- Ohio State-Penn State should produce fireworks
- Who's on upset alert in Week 5?
Clemson struggling with Syracuse ... again
The Orange handed the Tigers their only regular season loss last year, and the game is tight yet again. The Tigers got two field goals in the first quarter, and quarterback Eric Dungey plunged in from two yards out midway through the second quarter to give the Orange a 16-7 lead in Death Valley. In his first start, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked sharp early, but was knocked out of the game following a brutal hit in the second quarter. ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said Clemson trainers took Lawrence's helmet away from him. If Lawrence is unable to return, freshman Chase Brice will play the rest of the way.
West Virginia cruising early against Texas Tech
This could have been a trap game for No. 12 West Virginia. Instead, the Mountaineers are up big at the half 35-10 over Texas Tech. Quarterback Will Grier looks every bit like a Heisman candidate with two touchdown passes. The Red Raiders finally got on the board after a slow first quarter, and will need to keep their foot down on the gas all day to have a shot. Otherwise, West Virginia will roll. Near the end of the first half, Texas Tech starting quarterback Alan Bowman was apparently taken to the locker room for what appeared to be a rib injury.
Jalen Hurts will not redshirt for Alabama
The only storyline of any real significance for Alabama against Louisiana was whether quarterback Jalen Hurts may preserve some type of redshirt this season. That's now a resounding "no." Hurts entered the game during the first quarter, giving him five game appearances on the year. That officially takes him off the market to redshirt for the rest of the season, though those odds appeared slim anyways. Alabama's already up big 49-0 at the half, and keep in mind the spread was 50 points.
Texas A&M taking care of Arkansas
Arkansas' season of misery continues. The Razorbacks trail Texas A&M 17-7 with the Aggies setting the tone with an opening 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown. A&M quarterback Kellen Mond does have a couple of interceptions, however. Can the Hogs claw their way back? There's been no running game to speak of and half of their 71 yards have come on one play.
Oklahoma State down three starters vs. Kansas
Oklahoma State is without defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, linebacker Calvin Bundage, and wide receiver Dillon Stoner for Saturday's game against Kansas due to injury. In particular, Daniels may be out for an extended period of time. Per 247Sports, Daniels was spotted in Stillwater on Friday at Oklahoma State's women's soccer game with his left arm in a sling. Stoner was one of the Cowboys' top receivers with 14 grabs for 173 yards and a touchdown. Keep in mind, too, Oklahoma State is without receiver Jalen McCleskey, who announced he is transferring. Still, the Pokes are up 24-7.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football picks: Week 5 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 5 of the 2018 college football...
-
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence injured
Lawrence was named the starter this week by coach Dabo Swinney
-
Georgia vs Tennessee odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Georgia and Tennessee
-
Michigan vs. NW pick, live stream
A road trip to Evanston begins a crucial five-week stretch for the Wolverines
-
Tennessee at Georgia pick, live stream
Will this rivalry be the blowout that Las Vegas is expecting?
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor pick, live stream
Oklahoma looks to stay ahead in the Big 12 race with a conference home opener against the...