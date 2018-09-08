College football scores, schedule, games today: Colorado downs Nebraska as Alabama, Ohio State cruise

Week 2 of the college football season has arrived, and while the full state of games may not be the most enticing one we'll see all season, there are some interesting matchups that should provide plenty of excitement. This includes a huge showdown in the SEC East as well as an ACC vs. SEC battle featuring two coaches who are quite familiar with one another.

Week 2 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 18 Mississippi State 31, Kansas State 10 -- Box score

No. 5 Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14 -- Box score

No. 21 Michigan 49, Western Michigan 3 -- Box score

No. 6 Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21 -- Box score

No. 3 Georgia 41, No. 24 South Carolina 17 -- Box score

No. 1 Alabama 57, Arkansas State 7 -- Box score

No. 4 Ohio State 52, Rutgers 3 -- Box score

Iowa State at Iowa -- FOX -- GameTracker

No. 2 Clemson at Texas A&M -- ESPN -- LIVE updates

No. 13 Penn State at Pittsburgh -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 17 USC at No. 10 Stanford -- 8:30 p.m. on FOX -- Preview, picks

No. 15 Michigan State at Arizona State -- 10:45 p.m. on ESPN

Click here for a full Week 2 college football scoreboard.

Colorado spoils Scott Frost's Nebraska debut

The much-anticipated return of Scott Frost to Lincoln was delayed a week by weather, and Colorado rained on the coach's parade Saturday afternoon. Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez threw three touchdowns -- including the game-winner to Laviska Shenault Jr. -- with 1:06 to play. A last-minute drive for Nebraska ended when backup quarterback Andrew Bunch -- who was filling in for an injured Adrian Martinez -- slung a desperation pass out of the side of the end zone as time expired.

Unbelievable throw and catch to give Colorado a late lead in Lincoln 👀 pic.twitter.com/gbO0809dTm — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 8, 2018

Notre Dame gets by Ball State in first-ever meeting

It's remarkable that Notre Dame has been playing football for as long as it has, yet this week's game is the first time the Irish have ever played Ball State -- a school that shares the state of Indiana with them. The Irish played the role of accommodating hosts, too, as they never seemed to get going at full speed. The offense was uneven, and three turnovers really held the Irish back. Still, Notre Dame was never in any true danger of losing, as it entered the fourth quarter with a 24-6 lead. Ball State cut the lead to eight on a field goal with 1:30 left, but that was as close as it would get, and the game finished at 24-16.

Both Tua and Hurts play in Bama blowout

Alabama didn't have any trouble with Arkansas State on Saturday, and the only drama entering the game was how Nick Saban would handle the team's quarterback situation. Well, Tua Tagovailoa started and threw for four touchdowns, but Jalen Hurts saw plenty of snaps as well, and threw two scores of his own. So while Tua is the starter, it doesn't look like Bama plans on leaving Jalen on the sideline just yet.

Rutgers still searching for the end zone against Ohio State

Ohio State has beaten Rutgers by a combined score of 114-0 in its last two meetings, and things didn't change much in their latest meeting, though Rutgers did get on the scoreboard with a third quarter field goal in a 52-3 loss. Still, the lack of a touchdown means it's now been 12 full quarters since Rutgers reached the end zone against the Buckeyes. And that last touchdown came with 15 seconds left in what was a 49-7 loss in 2015. If not for that garbage time score, we'd be looking at a four-year touchdown drought. Oh, and by the way, do you know who Ohio State's defensive coordinator was the last time it allowed a TD to Rutgers? Why, it was Rutgers coach Chris Ash.

Eastern Michigan knocks off Purdue

The MAC will be flying the pirate flag this weekend, as Eastern Michigan went to West Lafayette and beat Purdue 20-19 in the rain and wind. It looked like the Eagles might have blown a golden opportunity when the Boilermakers took a 19-17 lead with 6:41 to play, but EMU put together a 15-play, 72-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock and ended with a 24-yard field goal as time expired.

Duke loses starting quarterback to injury

Duke starting quarterback Daniel Jones was knocked out of Saturday's ACC-Big Ten matchup in Evanston, suffering an apparent injury on a sack in the final minutes of the third quarter. The Blue Devils, leading 21-7 at the time, were up against third-and-3 when Jones was sacked by Northwestern defensive lineman Joe Gaziano for big loss. Jones got up, favoring the shoulder and side that was driven into the ground on the play, and then he received medical attention on the sideline. Quentin Harris, a junior backup, replaced Jones as the Blue Devils were able to get out of town with a costly road win.

After the game, David Cutcliffe told ESPN that he believed it was a clavicle-related injury for Jones, though the severity won't be known until he undergoes further testing.

Kylin Hill becoming a star for Mississippi State

No. 18 Mississippi State headed to the "Little Apple" to take on Kansas State in a tricky spot for an SEC team. Well, at least in theory. Sophomore running back Kylin Hill is tore up the Wildcats defense -- notching a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns -- to lead the Bulldogs to a big win. With a performance like that, Hill might start grabbing some Heisman love from teammate Nick Fitzgerald -- who made his first appearance of the season under center after a one-game suspension last week. The Bulldogs defensive line has been dominating the Wildcats offensive line, making life difficult for quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton.

Wisconsin woke up

After sleep-walking through the first half and entering the locker room up only 10-7 against New Mexico, Wisconsin woke up in the second half. Star running back Jonathan Taylor topped the 200-yard mark on the ground, scored twice and quarterback Alex Hornibrook tossed a second-half touchdown to help the Badgers pull away.

Kyler Murray put on a show for Oklahoma

Kyler Murray -- the future Oakland A's outfielder who moonlights as the quarterback of No. 6 Oklahoma -- put on a show against Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins. Murray scored through the air and on the ground in the first half for the defending Big 12 champions, and the Sooners defense is had its way with the porous Bruins offensive line.

Oklahoma won 49-21 to improve to 2-0, and Murray finished with 306 yards passing, 69 yards rushing and 5 total touchdowns.

"BOY HE DROPPED THAT BALL IN A BUCKET"



Kyler Murray ➡️ Ceedee Lamb 😳 pic.twitter.com/xZUZelYVKg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 8, 2018

Michigan's WR scoring drought is over



The last touchdown catch by a Michigan wide receiver came on Sept. 9, 2017, against Cincinnati. Yes, that was 364 days ago. One of the more incredible droughts in college football came to an end on Saturday, when Nico Collins hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Shea Patterson in the second quarter vs. Western Michigan. After falling last week to Notre Dame, the Wolverines looked good in the Big House on Saturday afternoon.

WR TD ALERT! WR TD ALERT! WR TD ALERT! And @umichfootball is rolling.

😎 pic.twitter.com/gdrvHjPFKh — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 8, 2018

Don't kick the ball to USF's Terrence Horne



South Florida is hosting Georgia Tech in Tampa in a huge game for the AAC power Bulls. So far, USF is hanging around. Freshman Terrence Horne made his presence felt early with two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the first quarter to keep this game tight in the first half.

He turned on the jets on this 98-yard return 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G8V8ronSP0 — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 8, 2018

Houston rolled vs. Arizona

After falling at home to BYU last week, Arizona is visiting Houston and ... it's not going well for Kevin Sumlin's Wildcats. Houston jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead, Khalil Tate threw a pick and then appeared to injure his ankle in the first quarter. What's more, the Cougars looked fast, loose and ran circles around the visiting Wildcats. While Willie Taggart's debut for Florida State on Monday night was one of the worst debuts at a major program for a new coach in recent memory, Sumlin one-upped Taggart with his second straight dud.

Marquez Stevenson is out here putting on ALL the moves on Arizona. pic.twitter.com/q80AfpE7h7 — CBS Sports CFB (@CBSSportsCFB) September 8, 2018

Florida State honors legendary actor Burt Reynolds



Sadly, legendary actor and former Florida State football player Burt Reynolds died on Thursday at the age of 82. To honor the man who once roomed with former FSU teammate and College GameDay fixture Lee Corso, the Seminoles will sport a decal on their helmets in their Week 2 game against Samford that pays homage to Reynolds' character from the iconic 1977 film "Smokey and the Bandit."