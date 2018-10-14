College football scores, schedule, games today: Colorado takes on USC, Miami falls to Virginia

Week 7 of the college football season has arrived, and the College Football Playoff race will only heat up from here going forward. Many of the top contenders will be in action on Saturday, with No. 3 Ohio State taking the stage early as it looks to remain unbeaten against Minnesota. In midday action, No. 2 Georgia heads out on the road to the hostile environment of Death Valley to take on No. 13 LSU, and No. 1 Alabama will take the field later in Week 7 on Saturday as it tries to earn another dominant win, this time over visiting Missouri. A cross-divisional Big Ten showdown also highlights the prime time slate as No. 15 Wisconsin heads to The Big House to square off with No. 12 Michigan.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 7. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 7 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tennessee 30, No. 21 Auburn 24 -- Recap

No. 14 Florida 37, Vanderbilt 27 --Box score

No. 3 Ohio State 30, Minnesota 14 -- Box score

No. 5 Notre Dame 19, Pitt 14 -- Recap

No. 17 Oregon 30, No. 7 Washington 24 (OT) -- Recap

No. 13 LSU 36, No. 2 Georgia 16 -- Recap

Michigan State 21, No. 8 Penn State 17 -- Box score

No. 1 Alabama 39, Missouri 10 -- Box score

No. 12 Michigan 38, No. 15 Wisconsin 13 -- Box score

No. 19 Colorado at USC -- GameTracker

Click here for the full Week 7 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Down goes Miami

Virginia topped No. 16 Miami 16-13 Saturday night in Charlottesville, and the Hurricanes looked completely lost on offense. N'Kosi Perry started 3 of 6 for 30 yards and two picks, and was pulled for Malik Rosier, who didn't fare much better. The former starter went 12-of-23 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception. The bright side for Mark Richt's crew -- if there was one -- was running back Travis Homer, who busted out a 70-yard run and ended the night with 90 rushing yards on just eight carries.

No. 6 West Virginia falls, too

Iowa State was just a touchdown underdog against undefeated West Virginia, and showed why the experts in the desert had faith in them all night in Ames The Cyclones jumped out to a 20-7 lead midway through the second quarter, led by freshman quarterback Brock Purdy's two touchdown passes. It was more of the same in the second half for Purdy, who hit Deshaunte Jones for a 32-yard score early in the fourth quarter. Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier was 11-of-15 passing for 100 yards, one touchdown, threw one pick and was sacked in the end zone in the safety on the night.

DOWN GOES NO. 6.



.@CycloneFB gives West Virginia their first loss of the season. pic.twitter.com/CnReR6ytsX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018

Alabama did Alabama things again; Tua exits

The Crimson Tide cruised to a 39-10 win over Missouri, which is not something that's out of the ordinary given how dominant the Crimson Tide have been. However, the story now is the health of star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The sophomore came into Saturday with a sprained knee and exited the game in the third quarter after sliding on a run. He was led to Alabama's tent with team trainers, and was at one point joined by his parents. After several minutes, Tagovailoa left the tent but remained on the sideline. He did not return to the game.

Michigan dominates Wisconsin

The big showdown in the Big Ten was tight for the first 30 minutes as the Wolverines took a 13-7 lead into halftime. The second half, however, turned sideways in a hurry. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson carried it in from seven yards out in the third quarter, and Lavert Hill picked off Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook and took it 21 yards to the house in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice. Patterson ended the day 14-of-20 passing for 124 yards, and had nine carries for 90 yards and one score on the ground leading Michigan to the 38-13 win.

UCF moves its winning streak to 19 games

The defending Colley Matrix champions had their first real test of the 2018 season on the road against Memphis, and the Knights nearly saw their 18-game winning streak come to an end. However, UCF came back from a 30-14 deficit in the third quarter to win 31-30. The series that will be talked about is Memphis' final couple of plays as time was winding down. With zero timeouts and 18 seconds remaining, the Tigers faced a first-and-10 from the UCF 35-yard line. However, a false start not only knocked them out of field goal range, but took 10 seconds off of the clock. Memphis then completed a 9-yard pass to Tony Pollard, who was unable to get out of bounds before the clock expired.

Pac-12 North is up for grabs

One of the more intriguing games of Week 7 was Washington's trip to Oregon, and it didn't disappoint. The Ducks came out victorious in overtime 30-27 thanks to a 6-yard CJ Verdell touchdown. That puts Oregon at 2-1 in conference play, tied with the Huskies and Stanford. Recall, too, that Oregon fell short against Stanford in overtime earlier this season. Still, the Ducks are 5-1 and probably feel like they should be undefeated. It's certainly possible they're around the top 10 once the polls come out Sunday.

Incredible throw by Justin Herbert. Incredible catch by Jaylon Redd. pic.twitter.com/NN1qlMzijE — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) October 13, 2018

Ehlinger banged up as Texas avoids letdown

Texas' game against Baylor was a natural letdown spot following the Longhorns' huge win against Oklahoma. The Longhorns struggled offensively and were completely shut out in the second half. Still, the defense was able to hang on to give Texas a 23-17 win without the talents of starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who had to leave the game early in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Michigan State upsets Penn State in thriller

Wonder what Penn State coach James Franklin is going to say following his team's second straight loss? The Nittany Lions dropped a heartbreaker to Michigan State 21-17 with the Spartans throwing the go-ahead touchdown with just 19 seconds left on the clock. Penn State held just a 14-7 lead at the half and were unable to keep the chains moving, going just 3-of-14 on third downs for the day. The loss, coupled with Ohio State's win, leaves the Buckeyes and Michigan State as the only two Big Ten East teams undefeated in conference play for now.

Notre Dame avoids upset against Pitt

If there's one thing Pitt can do, it's ruin your season, and the Panthers nearly did so to Notre Dame on Saturday. The Irish improved to 7-0 on the season with a 19-14 win over the Panthers, but the Irish didn't take their first lead until there were fewer than six minutes left to play in the game.

He could go ALL. THE. WAY.



99 yards on the kick return for @Pitt_FB!! pic.twitter.com/F7F1CJICEc — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 13, 2018

Tennessee breaking a lot of SEC losing streaks

It's been a rough go for the Vols lately, but quietly, first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt has been making strides in Knoxville. That finally paid off as Tennessee beat a struggling Auburn 30-24. That breaks a streak of 11 straight conference losses by the Vols. The last time Tennessee got a conference win was against Missouri in November of 2016. The last time it beat a SEC West team on the road? 2007. Celebrate this one, Vols, because they've absolutely earned it.

Soundtrack to a victory. And a big one for the Vols. pic.twitter.com/glo3PQOUv4 — David Ubben (@davidubben) October 13, 2018

Florida roars back against Vandy; sidelines clear in scuffle

Apparently, the Gators didn't get the wake up call in Nashville, because they slept through the first half against the Commodores. Feleipe Franks was picked off at the 2-yard-line and Vandy promptly went on a 98-yard drive to paydirt. The ensuing drive went for 16 plays, but Vandy held the Gators to a field goal. The 'Dores answered right back, when Kyle Shurmur hit Ke'Shawn Vaughan for a 75-yard touchdown on a screen pass. However, Florida came roaring back and scored 24 unanswered points to take a 27-21 lead and eventually a 37-27 win.

However, Florida also had a complete meltdown near halftime. James Houston launched himself into Dare Odeyingbo to draw a targeting. While Odeyingbo was down on the ground, the sidelines cleared and Florida coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham jawed with Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason. After the madness subsided, Houston was disqualified for targeting and star Gator linebacker Vosean Joseph was tossed for his second unsportsmanlike penalty. On his way off the field, he punched a white board because clearly it was the white board's fault.

Following a targeting call on the Gators, Florida's Dan Mullen and Vanderbilt's Derek Mason exchanged words. pic.twitter.com/ZhTimyBWdj — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 13, 2018

Nebraska nearly pulls out first win

Scott Frost has been searching for his first win as the coach of the Cornhuskers, and they had a chance against Northwestern. The Huskers led the Wildcats 31-21 following a strong second half. Unfortunately for Frost and the Huskers, though, Northwestern fired back and was able to pull out the 34-31 win in overtime. That first victory for Frost will have to wait a little longer.

Ohio State pulls away from Minnesota in a dog fight

Ohio State found itself in a tight battle at home against Minnesota. The Buckeyes needed a second half surge to win 30-14 following a sluggish first half. The Gophers found a secret to moving the ball on the Buckeyes thanks to a healthy combination of power running plays and slants over the middle. The result? Two scoring drives of a combined 20 plays, 150 yards and 9:33 of game time. However, credit to Ohio State for holding the Gophers scoreless after that point. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes got a huge 36-yard touchdown pass from Dwayne Haskins to K.J. Hill.

Man, the ball just stuck right to K.J. Hill's hand. pic.twitter.com/UeQLoWbR05 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 13, 2018

Boston College without star RB AJ Dillon



For the second week in a row, the 4-2 Eagles will be missing one of their top offensive weapons in sophomore running back AJ Dillon, whose ankle injury will keep him sidelined vs. Louisville, according to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel. A potential Heisman candidate entering the year, Dillon went off for 272 yard and four scores against the Cardinals a year ago, but he went down in late in Boston College's Sept. 29 win over Temple and hasn't returned since. Ben Glines is set to start in his place.

Pitt going retro for Notre Dame matchup

Pitt broke out the retro home uniforms last weekend for its win over Syracuse, and the Panthers are hoping the magic can strike again as they go on the road to South Bend to take on No. 5 Notre Dame. On Friday, Pitt revealed it will be wearing the retro away uniforms for its matchup with the Irish. Many are of the opinion that Pitt should go back to these uniforms on a full-time basis, and if an upset of the Irish should occur on Saturday, they might want to seriously consider that option.

⛓ Friday Uniform Reveal ⛓



Pitt 🆚 Notre Dame



Classic Matchup ⭐ Classic Jerseys#H2P 🔒 #LockTheGates pic.twitter.com/5mbSkubLCQ — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 12, 2018

.