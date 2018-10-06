College football scores, schedule, games today: Florida State battles Miami, Ohio State in action

With the month of October having arrived, the race toward the College Football Playoff can now begin to heat up starting with the Week 6 action that we have on tap this Saturday. The day gets started by entering another chapter into the Red River Showdown between Big 12 rivals Oklahoma and Texas, and to close out Week 6, Notre Dame will look to remain firmly in the playoff hunt as it travels to one of the more hostile environments in college football. In between, Florida and LSU battle in an SEC cross-division rivalry showdown on CBS that has been quite heated over the last few years.

Week 6 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 19 Texas 48, No. 7 Oklahoma 45 -- Recap

No. 1 Alabama 65, Arkansas 31 -- Box score

Maryland at No. 15 Michigan -- Noon on ABC -- GameTracker

No. 4 Clemson at Wake Forest -- on ESPN -- GameTracker

Florida State at No. 17 Miami -- on ABC -- GameTracker

No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida -- on CBS -- LIVE updates

Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State -- on Fox -- GameTracker

No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 -- Preview, picks

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

Utah at No. 14 Stanford -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Florida State out to early lead on Miami

Rivalries are rivalries for a reason, and you can never be sure what's going to happen. Miami opened this game as a 14-point favorite over the Seminoles, but it was Florida State who struck first. The Noles marched right down the field on their first possession of the game to take a 7-0 lead on Miami, but there's a long way to go in this one.

Michigan not having much trouble with Maryland

Ty Johnson returned a kick 99 yards to give Maryland a 7-3 lead over Michigan early in the Big House, but since then, the Wolverines have taken control of the contest. The Wolverines are up 34-14 late in the fourth quarter, and seem well on their way to a 5-1 start.

Texas holds off Oklahoma comeback

It looked as if Texas was back, but then it got back to not being back by blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter. Not to fear, however, as freshman kicker Cameron Dicker drilled a 40-yard field goal to win the game for the Longhorns.

Will Grier sloppy, but WVU wins anyway

It wasn't a great day for Will Grier or his Heisman candidacy, but he'll just have to hope West Virginia's 38-22 win over Kansas helps voters forget about the three interceptions he threw in this game. The four touchdown passes won't hurt, either.

Alabama did what Alabama does

The only negative thing you can say about Alabama at this point is that it has failed to cover the spread in its last two games. That seems to be the Tide's only weakness, as it put up 65 points against Arkansas on Saturday. Of course, it also allowed 31 points to Arkansas. What do you think Nick Saban will be talking about after the game?

Northwestern knocks off Michigan State

Northwestern entered its game vs. the No. 20 Spartans as double-digit underdogs, but it didn't play like it. Northwestern blew another second-half lead, but this time it rallied to get the lead back and it finished off Michigan State 29-19. A home loss for Michigan State can't be good for a Spartans team that still has to play Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State this year.

Triple J's out here getting it done.



Baker Mayfield is ready for Oklahoma-Texas

For the first time in six years, both Oklahoma and Texas are ranked in the AP Top 25. Still, this rivalry always matters to both sides and perhaps no player embodies that hatred more than former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick had his "Horns Down" ready for the game in the Cotton Bowl.