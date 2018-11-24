College football scores, schedule, games today: Georgia beats up Georgia Tech, Florida batters FSU

The college football regular season will begin to wrap up on Saturday, with a slew of heated rivalry games once again slated to bring us all the action we need. Throughout the past few weeks, there has been little movement of importance in the College Football Rankings, but the top teams will be taking the field against their most hated opponents as they aim to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff come the conclusion of December.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 13. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 13 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State -- LIVE updates

No. 5 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21 -- Box score

No. 11 Florida 41, Florida State 14 -- Box score

Auburn at No. 1 Alabama -- LIVE updates

South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 7 LSU at No. 22 Texas A&M -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network -- Preview, picks

No. 3 Notre Dame at USC -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 21 Utah State at No. 23 Boise State -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Click here for the full Week 13 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

UGA gives Georgia Tech a clean, old-fashioned beatdown

The Bulldogs didn't have any trouble in their warm-up for the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. Georgia easily handled Georgia Tech 45-21 behind a balanced offense. Running backs D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield scored a touchdown each with Swift eclipsing the 100-yard mark. Quarterback Jake Fromm was efficient in the passing game, completing 13-of-16 passes for four touchdowns. Moving the ball on the Yellow Jackets was never going to be a problem, but Georgia did good job defensively holding the Georgia Tech offense to about 3.7 yards per play. Beat Alabama in the SEC title game and the Bulldogs are in the playoff.

Florida ends a number of Florida State streaks

Florida-Florida State is about bragging rights, but it's also about ending a number of streaks for the Seminoles. Among them are a five-game winning streak over the Gators and a 36-year bowl streak. Florida held an early 13-7 advantage before pulling away to win 41-14 in Tallahassee. The Gators, despite having three losses, should be in good shape to get a New Year's Six bowl berth. The Seminoles will be staying home for the holidays and first-year coach Willie Taggart has a lot of work to do to build yet another program from the ground up.

Syracuse bounces back vs. Boston College

The Orange were no match for Notre Dame in Week 12, but they claimed a spot as the ACC's second-best team with a 42-21 win over Boston College in Chestnut Hill. Syracuse's offense got back in rhythm thanks to a big day from quarterback Eric Dungey, who tossed for 362 yards and three touchdowns. It's a tough end to the season for Boston College, which has lost three games in a row to finish 7-5. Syracuse finishes 9-3, its highest win total since 2001 when it went 10-3.

Chase Winovich cleared to play vs. Ohio State

Michigan's star defensive lineman Chase Winovich has been cleared to play against Ohio State on Saturday, per 247Sports. Winovich had to leave the Wolverines' Week 12 win over Indiana with an unspecified, apparent upper body injury, and his status for this week was previously unknown. Winovich, a redshirt senior, is Michigan's leader with 13.5 tackles and has been a vocal leader in Michigan's "revenge tour."