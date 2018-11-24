College football scores, schedule, games today: Georgia, Florida battle their rivals early
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 13 all Saturday long
It's been an incredible college football season once again, but sadly, Saturday's slate brings to us most of the final regular season action we will see all year. As always, the final week of the regular season pits bitter rivals against one another, with all top four teams in the current College Football Playoff Rankings attempting to avoid their biggest letdown of the season while battling a hated opponent on the opposite sideline. The opportunity for madness is quite prevalent -- as per usual during the final regular season weekend -- on Saturday's Week 13 schedule.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 13. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 13 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State -- noon on Fox -- Preview, picks
Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia -- noon on SEC Network -- Preview, picks
No. 11 Florida at Florida State -- noon on ABC -- Preview, picks
Auburn at No. 1 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks
South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 7 LSU at No. 22 Texas A&M -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network -- Preview, picks
No. 3 Notre Dame at USC -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 21 Utah State at No. 23 Boise State -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Click here for the full Week 13 college football scoreboard.
Chase Winovich cleared to play vs. Ohio State
Michigan's star defensive lineman Chase Winovich has been cleared to play against Ohio State on Saturday, per 247Sports. Winovich had to leave the Wolverines' Week 12 win over Indiana with an unspecified, apparent upper body injury, and his status for this week was previously unknown. Winovich, a redshirt senior, is Michigan's leader with 13.5 tackles and has been a vocal leader in Michigan's "revenge tour."
