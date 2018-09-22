College football scores, schedule, games today: Georgia-Missouri, Nebraska-Michigan headline early
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 4 all Saturday long
Week 4 of the college football season kicks into full gear on Saturday with more intriguing games as we come toward the end of September. Among some of the biggest matchups on the Week 4 slate are a showdown in the SEC East to get the day started, a midday clash in the SEC West and a huge Pac-12 North meeting set to take over the primetime airwaves.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 4. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 4 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 2 Georgia at Missouri -- Noon on ESPN -- Preview, picks
Nebraska at No. 19 Michigan -- Noon on FS1 -- Preview, picks
Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks
No. 3 Clemson at Georgia Tech -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 17 TCU at Texas -- 4:30 p.m. on FOX -- Preview, picks
Florida at Tennessee -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 7 Stanford at No. 20 Oregon -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 18 Wisconsin at Iowa -- 8:30 p.m. on FOX -- Preview
Arizona State at No. 10 Washington -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview
Click here for the full Week 4 college football scoreboard.
Check these out ...
- Predictions: Expert picks for the biggest games on the schedule
- Viewer's guide: What you need to watch all day long Saturday
- Storylines: What is moving the college football needle in Week 4
Mizzou unveils gold helmets vs. Georgia
Missouri has a big opportunity Saturday to not only upset a playoff contender in Georgia, but take an early step forward in the SEC East race. The Tigers will do so wearing "gold" helmets for the first time ever. Call 'em gold, call 'em yellow, but by the end of this game, they'll either be a good-luck charm or they'll never see the light of day again.
-
