College football scores, schedule, games today: Georgia-Missouri, Nebraska-Michigan headline early

NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 4 all Saturday long

Week 4 of the college football season kicks into full gear on Saturday with more intriguing games as we come toward the end of September. Among some of the biggest matchups on the Week 4 slate are a showdown in the SEC East to get the day started, a midday clash in the SEC West and a huge Pac-12 North meeting set to take over the primetime airwaves. 

Week 4 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 2 Georgia at Missouri -- Noon on ESPN -- Preview, picks
Nebraska at No. 19 Michigan -- Noon on FS1 -- Preview, picks
Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks
No. 3 Clemson at Georgia Tech -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 17 TCU at Texas -- 4:30 p.m. on FOX -- Preview, picks
Florida at Tennessee -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 7 Stanford at No. 20 Oregon -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 18 Wisconsin at Iowa -- 8:30 p.m. on FOX -- Preview
Arizona State at No. 10 Washington -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview

Mizzou unveils gold helmets vs. Georgia

Missouri has a big opportunity Saturday to not only upset a playoff contender in Georgia, but take an early step forward in the SEC East race. The Tigers will do so wearing "gold" helmets for the first time ever. Call 'em gold, call 'em yellow, but by the end of this game, they'll either be a good-luck charm or they'll never see the light of day again. 

