College football scores, schedule, games today: Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State in action early
For the first time in roughly two years, no games on the college football slate will feature two top-25 teams. That doesn't mean you have to skip to Week 4, though. There's still plenty of action Saturday, and with sizable spreads prevalent all over the place, the potential for things to get weird is certainly there.
Consider that there are eight top-25 teams playing in true road games in Week 3, including five top-10 teams. Even with some of the spreads, probability tells us that at least one or two of these games will be tighter than Vegas projects. As we navigate through Week 3, be sure to check below often as we update you with the latest scores, storylines and highlights to watch.
Week 3 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 6 Ohio State at Indiana -- noon on Fox -- GameTracker
Arkansas State at No. 3 Georgia -- noon on ESPN2 -- GameTracker
Pitt at No. 13 Penn State -- noon on ABC -- GameTracker
No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- ATS pick, preview
No. 24 USC at BYU -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview
No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State -- 4 p.m. on FS1 -- ATS pick, preview
No. 9 Florida at Kentucky -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS pick, preview
No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview
No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- ATS pick, preview
Check these out ...
- Predictions: College football picks for the biggest top 25 games
- Storylines: What to pay attention to on Saturday
- Viewer's guide: The best games to watch in Week 3
- Dodd: South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski plays through tragedy
- Six Pack: Tom Fornelli's best college football picks
- Upset alert: Kansas beat Boston College by how much??
Tennessee band rocks fourth grade fan's homemade T-shirt
Tennessee's band will have a slightly different look for Saturday's game against Chattanooga. A better look, you might say. The band will be sporting a T-shirt design that went viral this week thanks to a fourth grade student in Florida. As the story goes, the boy showed up to school on "College Colors Day" with a piece of paper saying "UT" on his shirt. The story caught traction after the kid was bullied for his homemade shirt, but the end result was incredible as Tennessee offered him a four-year scholarship and admission once he graduates high school. Here's a shot of the band wearing the boy's shirt:
Just a reminder: even when people seem like the worst, they can really be the best.
