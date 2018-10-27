College football scores, schedule, games today: Iowa putting up major fight at Penn State
There have been upsets galore over the last two weeks of the college football season, which leads one to ask: Will Week 9 be any different? Two top-six teams are in action on the road against unranked rivals and there are three games featuring top 25 teams on the day. One of which, of course, is No. 7 Georgia taking on No. 9 Florida in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in Jacksonville, Florida. The SEC East will be in the spotlight all day as No. 12 Kentucky, which holds the division's tiebreaker right now, hits the road to face Missouri. No. 3 Navy will also be in action Saturday evening when it takes on Navy in San Diego live on CBS at 8 p.m.
Week 9 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 2 Clemson 59, Florida State 10 -- LIVE updates
Michigan State 23, Purdue 13 -- Boxscore
No. 9 Florida vs. No. 7 Georgia -- CBS -- LIVE updates
Kansas State at No. 8 Oklahoma -- FOX -- GameTracker
No. 18 Iowa at No. 17 Penn State -- ESPN -- GameTracker
No. 12 Kentucky at Missouri -- 4 p.m. on SECN -- GameTracker
No. 14 Washington State at No. 24 Stanford -- 7 p.m. on PACN
No. 16 Texas A&M at Mississippi State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 3 Notre Dame at Navy -- 8 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
Click here for the full Week 9 college football scoreboard.
Iowa off to a fast start at Penn State
It started with a safety of a bad snap during a Penn State punt, and not much longer Iowa's punter was throwing a touchdown pass to an Iowa defensive end. That's how the Hawkeyes jumped out to a 12-0 lead on Penn State in the first quarter. The Nittany Lions then cut the deficit to 12-7 before another safety made it 14-7. It's been an interesting game, folks.
Oklahoma routing Kansas State
If you weren't aware of it, Oklahoma is an explosive offense capable of putting points up in a hurry. And that's exactly what it is doing against Kansas State! The Sooners are off to a 17-0 lead on the Wildcats and they're making it look incredibly easy. Like, "how is he that open?" easy.
Northwestern knocks off No. 20 Wisconsin
Northwestern beat No. 20 Wisconsin 31-17, taking advantage of a Wisconsin team without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook. Even though Northwestern had three turnovers of its own, Wisconsin had three as well. Clayton Thorson was responsible for all three of Northwestern's turnovers, but he matched them with three touchdowns, including two on the ground. This win puts Northwestern in a strong position in the Big Ten West. Purdue lost to Michigan State, and Iowa plays a tough road game against Penn State on Saturday. Should Iowa lose, Northwestern will find itself alone atop the division with tiebreakers against both Wisconsin and Purdue.
Houston DL Ed Oliver ruled out vs. USF
Houston will host No. 21 South Florida on Saturday afternoon without star defensive lineman Ed Oliver. The junior had been dealing with a knee injury and his status this week was in question all the way up until recently. However, the official word is in, and he won't play.
Hey, Vandy won an SEC game
The Commodores and Razorbacks entered Saturday with zero SEC wins combined. Commodores running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is back after missing last week's game, and picked up right where he left off with 172 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur tossed two touchdown passes of his own, and Vandy won 45-31. Running backs Rakeem Boyd and Chase Hayden each found the end zone in the first half to account for two of the Razorbacks four touchdowns.
Brian Lewerke out, Michigan State holds on vs. Purdue
With Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke out with a shoulder injury and Purdue on fire after last weekend's dominating win over Ohio State, the Boilermakers were bound to blow out the Spartans, right? Well, not so much. Backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and the Spartans defense held the Boilermakers rushing attack to just 62 yards in a grinding 23-13 win at home over Jeff Brohm and Purdue.
