College football scores, schedule, games today: Kentucky faces Texas A&M, Washington-UCLA battle

With the month of October having arrived, the race toward the College Football Playoff can now begin to heat up starting with the Week 6 action that we have on tap this Saturday. The day gets started by entering another chapter into the Red River Showdown between Big 12 rivals Oklahoma and Texas, and to close out Week 6, Notre Dame will look to remain firmly in the playoff hunt as it travels to one of the more hostile environments in college football. In between, Florida and LSU battle in an SEC cross-division rivalry showdown on CBS that has been quite heated over the last few years.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 6.

Week 6 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 19 Texas 48, No. 7 Oklahoma 45 -- Recap

No. 1 Alabama 65, Arkansas 31 -- Box score

No. 15 Michigan 42, Maryland 21 -- Box score

No. 4 Clemson 63, Wake Forest 3 -- Box score

No. 17 Miami 28, Florida State 27 -- Recap

No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida -- Recap

Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State -- on Fox -- GameTracker

No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M -- on ESPN -- GameTracker

No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State -- on ESPN2 -- GameTracker

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

Utah at No. 14 Stanford -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Click here for the full Week 6 college football scoreboard.

Kentucky looking to stay unbeaten

The Wildcats have been one of college football's surprise teams, but they have a tough test on the road at Texas A&M. The Aggies entered Saturday as a 5.5-point favorite, too. Kentucky struck first, however, with a 54-yard touchdown pass.

Ohio State cleans out the cobwebs vs. Indiana

Call it a post-Penn State hangover, but it took a quarter or so for Ohio State to get it together against Indiana. However, the Buckeyes rallied and post a more comfortable 49-26 win over the Hoosiers. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins is likely to earn Big Ten Player of the Week accolades with six touchdown passes, but the Buckeyes defense had struggled some getting the Hoosiers off the field. It brings to mind Ohio State's game against IU last year when the Buckeyes needed the second half to pull away for good.

Buckeyes back on top.



Parris Campbell tip toes into the endzone for the @OhioStateFB TD. pic.twitter.com/9z33LJFZII — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 6, 2018

Kansas State sliding after Baylor loss

Things have gone from bad to worse for Kansas State following a 37-34 loss to Baylor. This was a battle of which team tried harder to lose. The Bears' special teams woes left a bunch of points on the board, but kicker Connor Martin did hit the go-ahead field goal with eight seconds remaining. The Snydercats drop to 2-4, and still haven't won a Big 12 game. Other than a game against Kansas in in November, K-State isn't likely to be favored in any game moving forward. Bowl eligibility is in serious jeopardy.

Trevor Lawrence looks sharp at Wake Forest

In Trevor Lawrence's first career start, he was knocked out of the game before halftime. At halftime of the true freshman's first road start, Lawrence is looked sharp and the Tigers led Wake Forest 28-0. The Tigers would roll on to a 63-3 victory over the Demon Deacons on the road.

Some 🐅 history makes for a nice birthday 🎁 for Trevor Lawrence #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/f1tlKO6nII — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 6, 2018

Pitt tops Syracuse in overtime thriller

Syracuse was just a few plays away from knocking off Clemson a week ago, and this week it was just a few plays more that separated the Orange from moving into the top of the ACC Atlantic Standings. Syracuse jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but then Pitt charged back behind a huge day from running back Qadree Ollison, who totaled 192 rushing yards and jump-started the comeback with a 69-yard touchdown run.

The high-octane back-and-forth was knotted at 37 at the end of regulation, and after scoring first, Pitt got a walk-off interception in the end zone to win the game 44-37.

Michigan pulls away from Maryland late

The Wolverines rattled off 24 straight points after trailing Maryland in the first half, pulling away for a 42-21 win. The game was delayed because of inclement weather, and after a slow start Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson went on to throw for a season-high 282 yards and three touchdowns. Falling behind early is becoming a trend for this Michigan team, now 5-1 heading into next week's cross-division matchup with Wisconsin, but in every game but the season opener against Notre Dame they've been able to rebound.

Texas holds off Oklahoma comeback

It looked as if Texas was back, but then it got back to not being back by blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter. Not to fear, however, as freshman kicker Cameron Dicker drilled a 40-yard field goal to win the game for the Longhorns.

DICKER THE KICKER FOR RED RIVER IMMORTALITY. pic.twitter.com/TxSd92mPpX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 6, 2018

Will Grier sloppy, but WVU wins anyway

It wasn't a great day for Will Grier or his Heisman candidacy, but he'll just have to hope West Virginia's 38-22 win over Kansas helps voters forget about the three interceptions he threw in this game. The four touchdown passes won't hurt, either.

Alabama did what Alabama does

The only negative thing you can say about Alabama at this point is that it has failed to cover the spread in its last two games. That seems to be the Tide's only weakness, as it put up 65 points against Arkansas on Saturday. Of course, it also allowed 31 points to Arkansas. What do you think Nick Saban will be talking about after the game?

Jerry "The Jet" Jeudy takes Tua’s pass, turns on the 💨 and outruns the Razorbacks for another Alabama score!#OutworkYesterday#RollTide pic.twitter.com/H9wnhSGrX9 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 6, 2018

Northwestern knocks off Michigan State

Northwestern entered its game vs. the No. 20 Spartans as double-digit underdogs, but it didn't play like it. Northwestern blew another second-half lead, but this time it rallied to get the lead back and it finished off Michigan State 29-19. A home loss for Michigan State can't be good for a Spartans team that still has to play Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State this year.

Triple J's out here getting it done.



JJ Jefferson makes the pretty catch to add to @NUFBFamily's early lead. pic.twitter.com/8dy0sVp0cp — Northwestern On BTN (@NUOnBTN) October 6, 2018

Baker Mayfield is ready for Oklahoma-Texas

For the first time in six years, both Oklahoma and Texas are ranked in the AP Top 25. Still, this rivalry always matters to both sides and perhaps no player embodies that hatred more than former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick had his "Horns Down" ready for the game in the Cotton Bowl.