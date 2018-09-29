College football scores, schedule, games today: Michigan, Oklahoma, Auburn take the field
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 5 all Saturday long
Week 5 of the college football season has arrived, and on paper, it appears we have a pretty solid Saturday slate ahead of us. No. 1 Alabama is in action to get the day kicked off, while No. 3 Clemson also takes the field early as it looks to avenge its lone loss from last regular season with Trevor Lawrence now the full-time starter under center. To bring an end to Week 5's Saturday, a couple incredible top-10 matchups take center stage with two of the most explosive teams in the country battling for Big Ten East supremacy, while the Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry enters another chapter.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 5. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 5 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 1 Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14 -- Box score
No. 3 Clemson 27, Syracuse 23 -- Box score
No. 18 Texas at Kansas State -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1 -- GameTracker
Baylor at No. 6 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- GameTracker
Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- LIVE updates
No. 14 Michigan at Northwestern -- 4:30 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks
No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Preview, picks
No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington -- 8:30 p.m. on Fox
Ole Miss at No. 5 LSU -- 9:15 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 Cal -- 10:30 p.m. on FS1
Click here for the full Week 5 college football scoreboard.
Alabama cruises vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Top-ranked Alabama had no problem with Louisiana-Lafayette, taking care of the Ragin' Cajuns 56-14 Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 8-of-8 passing and tossed two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts went 4 of 6 for 118 yards and a score and the first-and second-teamers led the Crimson Tide to a 49-0 lead at halftime. Coach Nick Saban took his foot off the gas in the second half, and the Ragin' Cajuns snuck in the backdoor to cover the massive 49-point spread. Hurts has now played in all five games this season, which eliminates the possibility of the junior to take a redshirt.
Clemson avoids another upset loss to Syracuse
The Orange handed the Tigers their only regular season loss last year, and the game was tight yet again this season. The Orange got two field goals in the first quarter, and quarterback Eric Dungey plunged in from two yards out midway through the second quarter to give the Orange a 16-7 lead in Death Valley. In his first start, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked sharp early, but was knocked out of the game following a brutal hit in the second quarter. ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said Clemson trainers took Lawrence's helmet away from him.
With Lawrence out, Chase Brice took over at QB for Clemson, and while he played well, he did an even better job of handing the ball to Travis Etienne. Etienne and the Clemson defense kept the Tigers in the game long enough for a game-winning TD in the final minute to avoid the upset.
West Virginia trying to hold off Texas Tech
West Virginia was in control of this game, but Texas Tech has battled back in the second half. The Mountaineers have squandered a 35-10 lead at halftime, and are now clinging to a 35-27 lead over the Red Raiders late in the fourth quarter.
Texas A&M holds off Arkansas
The Aggies got off to a terrific start against Arkansas, returning the opening kick for a TD, but then both teams played in slow motion the rest of the afternoon. The Aggies let Arkansas hang around all day, but a late interception sealed the deal and the Aggies won 24-17.
Oklahoma State down three starters vs. Kansas
Oklahoma State is without defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, linebacker Calvin Bundage, and wide receiver Dillon Stoner for Saturday's game against Kansas due to injury. In particular, Daniels may be out for an extended period of time. Per 247Sports, Daniels was spotted in Stillwater on Friday at Oklahoma State's women's soccer game with his left arm in a sling. Stoner was one of the Cowboys' top receivers with 14 grabs for 173 yards and a touchdown. Keep in mind, too, Oklahoma State is without receiver Jalen McCleskey, who announced he is transferring. Still, the Pokes are up 24-7.
