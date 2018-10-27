College football scores, schedule, games today: Michigan State faces Purdue battle early
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Saturday long
There have been upsets galore over the last two weeks of the college football season, which leads one to ask: Will Week 9 be any different? Two top-six teams are in action on the road against unranked rivals and there are three games featuring top 25 teams on the day. One of which, of course, is No. 7 Georgia taking on No. 9 Florida in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in Jacksonville, Florida. The SEC East will be in the spotlight all day as No. 12 Kentucky, which holds the division's tiebreaker right now, hits the road to face Missouri. No. 3 Navy will also be in action Saturday evening when it takes on Navy in San Diego live on CBS at 8 p.m.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 8. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 9 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 2 Clemson at Florida State -- GameTracker
Purdue at Michigan State -- GameTracker
No. 9 Florida vs. No. 7 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
Kansas State at No. 8 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on FOX -- Expert picks, preview
No. 18 Iowa at No. 17 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
No. 12 Kentucky at Missouri -- 4 p.m. on SECN
No. 14 Washington State at No. 24 Stanford -- 7 p.m. on PACN
No. 16 Texas A&M at Mississippi State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 3 Notre Dame at Navy -- 8 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
Click here for the full Week 9 college football scoreboard.
Check these out ...
- Predictions: Expert picks for the biggest games on the schedule
- Viewer's guide: What you need to watch all day long Saturday
Alex Hornibrook out with concussion, Wisconsin trailing
The starting quarterback for No. 23 Wisconsin was ruled out of Saturday's contest against Northwestern, and the offense has been struggling as a result. Jack Coan threw for just 42 yards and 4.7 yards per attempt in the first half, and the Badgers trail the Wildcats 14-10 at the break. Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson has thrown two interceptions on the afternoon, but ran in both of its first half touchdowns.
Hey, either Vandy or Arkansas will win an SEC game
The Commodores and Razorbacks entered Saturday with zero SEC wins combined. Something's gotta give. Commodores running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is back after missing last week's game, and picked up right where he left off with 90 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur tossed two touchdown passes of his own, and Vandy leads 21-14 at the half. Running backs Rakeem Boyd and Chase Hayden each found the end zone in the first half to account for the Razorbacks scoring.
Brian Lewerke out, Michigan State still leading Purdue
With Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke out with a shoulder injury and Purdue on fire after last weekend's dominating win over Ohio State, the Boilermakers were bound to blow out the Spartans, right? Well, not so much. Backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 179 yards and a touchdown in the first half and the Spartans defense held the Boilermakers rushing attack to just 16 first half rushing yards to take a 13-6 lead into halftime.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Iowa at Penn State pick, live stream
Penn State looks to end its home losing streak against a tough Hawkeyes team
-
Georgia vs. Florida pick, live stream
This heated rivalry carries conference and national championship ramifications
-
Oklahoma vs. K-State pick, live stream
The Sooners are big favorites at home against Bill Snyder's Wildcats
-
CFB What to Watch, Week 9
Don't confuse Week 9 for a lazy Saturday, there are still a lot of important games
-
College football picks: Week 9 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 9 of the 2018 college football...
-
Penn State vs. Iowa odds, best picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football