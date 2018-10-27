College football scores, schedule, games today: Michigan State, Purdue battle early
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Saturday long
There have been upsets galore over the last two weeks of the college football season, which leads one to ask: Will Week 9 be any different? Two top-six teams are in action on the road against unranked rivals and there are three games featuring top 25 teams on the day. One of which, of course, is No. 7 Georgia taking on No. 9 Florida in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in Jacksonville, Florida. The SEC East will be in the spotlight all day as No. 12 Kentucky, which holds the division's tiebreaker right now, hits the road to face Missouri. No. 3 Navy will also be in action Saturday evening when it takes on Navy in San Diego live on CBS at 8 p.m.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 8. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 9 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 2 Clemson at Florida State -- GameTracker
No. 9 Florida vs. No. 7 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
Kansas State at No. 8 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on FOX -- Expert picks, preview
No. 18 Iowa at No. 17 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
No. 12 Kentucky at Missouri -- 4 p.m. on SECN
No. 14 Washington State at No. 24 Stanford -- 7 p.m. on PACN
No. 16 Texas A&M at Mississippi State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 3 Notre Dame at Navy -- 8 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
Click here for the full Week 9 college football scoreboard.
Brian Lewerke a game-time decision for Michigan State
Quarterback Brian Lewerke is considered a game-time decision for the Spartans' game against Purdue. Though initially ruled out with a shoulder injury, he was dressed and taking part in warm-ups before the noon kick. Lewerke, Michigan State's starter, is coming off his worst game in which he went 5-of-25 for 66 yards. Freshman Rocky Lombardi, who also appeared in the loss to Michigan in Week 8, is expected to play vs. the Boilermakers.
