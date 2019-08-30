College football scores, schedule, games today: Michigan State, Wisconsin, Army in action Friday

Week 1 of the 2019 college football season continues Friday with a stacked slate including a couple ranked teams in action and a number of games that could determine whether teams get off to a hot or cold start. With five days of action running from Thursday through Monday, there is plenty to get to on Friday night.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire night on Friday updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 1 college football schedule, scores -- Friday

All times Eastern

Rice at Army -- CBS Sports Network -- GameTracker

Tulsa at No. 18 Michigan State -- GameTracker

No. 19 Wisconsin at South Florida -- 7:55 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS pick, preview

Purdue at Nevada -- 9:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Colorado State at Colorado -- 10 p.m. on ESPN

Oklahoma State at Oregon State -- 10:30 p.m. on FS1

Wisconsin-USF delayed by weather

While Hurricane Dorian is not expected to make landfall in Florida for another day or so, the Friday night game between Wisconsin and South Florida in Tampa has been delayed due to inclement weather. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, is now set for 7:55, due to lightning in the area.

Army off to slow start vs. Rice

The Army Black Knights made history last season by winning 11 games for the first time in the program's illustrious history. Rice, on the other hand, lost 11 games as it stumbled to a 2-11 record. So naturally, the safe assumption was that the vaunted triple-option offense would come out in Friday night's opener and immediately blow the doors off Rice, but that hasn't been the case. It was a 0-0 score at the end of the first quarter -- a first quarter highlighted by Army taking a big chance on 4th down from its own 15-yard-line ... only to get stuffed. Rice couldn't turn it into points, however, and Army did eventually find the end zone early in the second quarter on a 2-yard TD run from Kelvin Hopkins Jr. which the Black Knights hope will get this triple-option attack off to the races.

Live updates