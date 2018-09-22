College football scores, schedule, games today: Michigan thumping Nebraska, Georgia-Missouri battling

Week 4 of the college football season kicks into full gear on Saturday with more intriguing games as we come toward the end of September. Among some of the biggest matchups on the Week 4 slate are a showdown in the SEC East to get the day started, a midday clash in the SEC West and a huge Pac-12 North meeting set to take over the primetime airwaves.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 4. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 4 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 2 Georgia at Missouri -- ESPN -- GameTracker

Nebraska at No. 19 Michigan -- FS1 -- GameTracker

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, picks

No. 3 Clemson at Georgia Tech -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 17 TCU at Texas -- 4:30 p.m. on FOX -- Preview, picks

Florida at Tennessee -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 7 Stanford at No. 20 Oregon -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks

No. 18 Wisconsin at Iowa -- 8:30 p.m. on FOX -- Preview

Arizona State at No. 10 Washington -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview

Click here for the full Week 4 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Georgia pulling ahead of stubborn Missouri

The Bulldogs got a scoop and score in the first quarter on a play in which the Missouri receiver had his forward progress stopped, and then blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the second. Thanks to the two non-offensive touchdowns, the Bulldogs have started to pull away from the Tigers. The offense has been shaky, though it is finding its footing. Quarterback Jake Fromm is finally stretching out the Missouri defense and Rodrigo Blankenship has gone 2-of-3 on field goals. Jeremiah Holloman has the controversial play of the day with a touchdown in the third quarter that he dropped just as he crossed the goal line. A lengthy review found that he did in fact score to make it 33-14 Georgia. A quick score from the Tigers made it a two-score game at 33-22.

Michigan rolling vs. Nebraska

Scott Frost isn't getting the first win of his Nebraska career in the Big Ten opener. Nebraska trails Michigan 49-3 in an absolute steamrolling from the Wolverines. Nebraska had 61 yards at the end of the third quarter, and quarterback Adrian Martinez was manhandled by the Michigan pass rush before coming out for Andrew Bunch. Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones had an electric punt return to put Michigan up 46-3 before backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey led the team to a field goal in his first possession.

DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/GZQEglJ89x — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 22, 2018

Notre Dame changes QBs, winning big at Wake

Notre Dame's offense has struggled to get going through three games so coach Brian Kelly is made a change. Ian Book started vs. the Demon Deacons with Brandon Wimbush sitting on the bench. Book is more of a true passer and Wake Forest has one of the worst pass defenses in the ACC (8.2 yards per attempt). So far, so good.

Book has tossed a touchdown pass and run for another one, Tony Jones has a touchdown and Jafar Armstrong has found the end zone twice on the ground. The Fighting Irish are up 49-13 in the third in Winston-Salem.

Mizzou unveils gold helmets vs. Georgia

Missouri has a big opportunity Saturday to not only upset a playoff contender in Georgia, but take an early step forward in the SEC East race. The Tigers will do so wearing "gold" helmets for the first time ever. Call 'em gold, call 'em yellow, but by the end of this game, they'll either be a good-luck charm or they'll never see the light of day again.