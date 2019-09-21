College football scores, schedule, games today: Clemson and Oregon in action, Ohio State cruises again

Week 4 of the college football season does not wait for primetime to get the action going. No. 2 Alabama got the day started with a very dominant win over Southern Miss at home. In Big Ten play, No. 11 Michigan was absolutely manhandled by No. 13 Wisconsin as the Badgers rode running back Jonathan Taylor to the easy victory. No. 9 Florida also had a stress-free afternoon as the Gators topped Tennessee in "The Swamp."

As the day goes on, conference games will highlight the schedule as Auburn-Texas A&M, Oregon-Stanford and Oklahoma State-Texas are three divisional matchups to watch. However, the nightcap of Notre Dame and Georgia could be the game of the night, though the Bulldogs have been hovering around as a two-touchdown favorite. CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.

Week 4 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 2 Alabama 49, Southern Miss 7 -- Box Score

No. 13 Wisconsin 35, No. 11 Michigan 14 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 9 Florida 34, Tennessee 3 -- Box Score

Michigan State 31, Northwestern 10 -- Box Score

No. 4 LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38 -- Recap

No. 8 Auburn 28, No. 17 Texas A&M 20 -- Recap

No. 6 Ohio State 76, Miami (OH) 5 -- Box Score

No. 22 Washington 45, BYU 19 -- Box Score

No. 16 Oregon at Stanford -- 7 p.m. ET on ESPN -- GameTracker

Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas -- 7:30 on ABC -- LIVE updates

Charlotte at No. 1 Clemson -- GameTracker

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia -- 8 p.m. on CBS -- LIVE updates

Pitt snaps UCF's vaunted streak

UCF entered Saturday's contest fresh off a convincing victory over Stanford. However, Pitt certainly didn't lay down for the No. 15-ranked team in the country as the Panthers dominated time of possession and took a 21-10 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Pittsburgh jumped out to that 21-0 lead after touchdowns from A.J. Davis and Maurice Ffrench. In addition, the Panthers blocked this punt in the second quarter to take a commanding 21-0 lead.

However, UCF made a furious comeback and took a 34-28 lead in the fourth quarter. In the final minutes, Pittsburgh answered with a 12-play drive that was capped off by one of the guttiest calls you'll ever see. The Panthers had fourth-and-2 at the Central Florida 3-yard line and called for a trick play in which wide receiver Aaron Mathews tossed a touchdown pass to quarterback Kenny Pickett to give Pittsburgh the 35-34 upset win.

PITT USING TRICKERATION TO TAKE DOWN PERFECTION????? pic.twitter.com/K610czabBM — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 21, 2019

SMU edges TCU on the road

Texas transfer Shane Buechele certainly has dealt with the big stage plenty during his collegiate career. In a 41-38 win over No. 25 TCU, Buechele completed 23 of 34 passes for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Mustangs put up 31 points in the first half courtesy of three rushing touchdowns, one of which came from Buechele. The win marked the first over TCU since 2011 and it's SMU's first 4-0 start since 1984.

Ohio State dominates Miami (Ohio)

Miami (Ohio) was able to record a safety in the opening quarter but quickly learned why Ohio State is one of the top teams in the country in a 76-5 Buckeye rout. The Buckeyes outscored the RedHawks 42-0 in the second quarter as star quarterback Justin Fields threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns, including this 30-yard strike to Binjimen Victory. In the quarter, Fields was responsible for six touchdowns with two coming on the ground.

18,@justnfields' TDs through 3.5 games, the most for any B1G player in his first four games since 2000. pic.twitter.com/pS3LgOTYC0 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 21, 2019

Eason thrives as Washington cruises past BYU

It's hard to have a better game of football than the one that Washington quarterback Jacob Eason turned in. Eason completed 24 of 28 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-19 win over BYU. Wide receiver Aaron Fuller also hauled in eight passes for 91 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown reception.

Florida State handles Louisville

It hasn't exactly been the start to the season that Florida State expected. After dropping two of their first three games, the Seminoles fared a tad better against Louisville in a 35-24 triumph. Florida State carried a 21-7 lead into the break with star running back Cam Akers led the way with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the opening half and finished with 112 yards on the ground. Starting quarterback James Blackman suffered a leg injury in the third quarter and was forced to leave the game. Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook entered the game in his place and threw two touchdown passes.

Burrow dazzles as LSU tops Vanderbilt

It's safe to say that this one was never in doubt with LSU romping past Vanderbilt 66-38. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had quite the afternoon as he completed 25-of-34 passes for 398 yards and a school record six touchdowns. Through four games, Burrow has completed 81.0 percent of his passes for 1,520 yards and 17 touchdowns. In addition to Burrow's record-setting performance, wideout JaMarr Chase hauled in 10 passes for 229 yards and a mind-boggling four touchdowns.

Taylor leads Wisconsin to huge win over Michigan

Certainly, a big part of Michigan's gameplan against Wisconsin would be to stop Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor. That was something that never came to fruition as Taylor gashed the Wolverines to the tune of 203 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a 35-14 win. In the first quarter alone, Taylor had 143 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which was a 72-yard score to give the Badgers a 14-0 lead. Taylor did leave in the second quarter with cramps but returned for the third quarter. Michigan accumulated just 289 yards of total offense and didn't get on the scoreboard until there was 2:08 remaining in the third quarter.

Go ahead, Superman 🔥🔥@JayT23 breaks loose for his second TD of the game! pic.twitter.com/LUZ44JkZuL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

Tua with video game numbers against Southern Miss

This one was never in doubt for Alabama as the Crimson Tide topped Southern Miss 49-7. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put up out-of-this-world numbers as he completed 17-of-21 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Tagovailoa's five touchdown passes tied a school record before backup Mac Jones entered the game. The Crimson Tide playmakers certainly made Tagovailoa's life very easy with Henry Ruggs III hauling in four passes for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In addition, top target Jerry Jeudy recorded 96 receiving yards and caught two touchdown passes.

Army is tossing 80-yard touchdown passes now

You're not going to confuse Army with an Air Raid offense, but that doesn't mean the Black Knights can't throw the ball. Take this 80-yard catch-and-run, for example, from quarterback Christian Anderson to Artice Hobbs IV. Army defeated Morgan State 52-21 on Saturday afternoon.