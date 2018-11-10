College football scores, schedule, games today: No. 8 Washington State, No. 4 Michigan in action

Week 11 of the college football season may not be the most enticing slate on paper, but as the regular season rapidly comes to a close, every week carries with it the opportunity to bring some drama. The top four teams in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings will all be in action on Saturday as they play to maintain their positions, while those on the outside looking in aim to remain alive in the race for the national championship.

Week 11 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 9 West Virginia 47, TCU 10 -- Box score

No. 12 UCF 25, Navy 24 -- Box score

No. 15 Florida 35, South Carolina 31 -- Box score

No. 20 Penn State 22, Wisconsin 10 -- Box score

No. 10 Ohio State 26, No. 18 Michigan State 6 -- Recap

No. 8 Washington State at Colorado -- GameTracker

Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma -- LIVE updates

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 1 Alabama -- LIVE Updates

No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers -- GameTracker

No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

Florida State at No. 3 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC

No. 7 LSU at Arkansa -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks



West Virginia rolls TCU after slow start

After getting off to a slow start, the No. 9 Mountaineers caught fire against TCU in chilly Morgantown. Will Grier tossed three touchdowns and tallied 343 yards in an easy 47-10 win. Running backs Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway totaled three rushing touchdowns to help the ground game as well. Though TCU had an early 3-0 lead, once the Mountaineers caught fire there was no chance.

They're dancin' now in Morgantown!



24 unanswered points in the 2nd quarter! 😳 pic.twitter.com/1paIMXVkJ4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 10, 2018

Texas A&M pulls away late over Ole Miss

It's been an aerial display in College Station, but ultimately Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams broke off a long run in the fourth quarter to give his team the 38-24 win (and the cover). Aggies quarterback quarterback Kellen Mond connected on 19-of-28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Kellen Mond delivered a perfect ball to tie things up for @AggieFootball. pic.twitter.com/BVAtldwd5u — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 10, 2018

Florida comes from behind in the Swamp

The Gators needed 14 fourth-quarter points and a huge second half to come from behind to beat South Carolina 35-31. Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley had a nice game with 239 yards and two passing touchdowns, but embattled Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks added two hard-earned rushing touchdowns of his own. Florida has taken a lot of grief for being the No. 15 team after losing big in two straight games, but the victory here keeps its New Year's Six bowl hopes alive.

Hornibrook out, McSorley hot as PSU tops Wisconsin

Wisconsin and Penn State entered Saturday with question marks at quarterback. The Badgers started Jack Coan as Alex Hornibrook continues to recover from a concussion. Meanwhile, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley started while nursing a knee injury but still finished with 160 yards passing and a touchdown in a 22-10 win.

Florida State to start Deondre Francois at quarterback

Notre Dame will reportedly start Branodn Wimbush for Saturday's game against Florida State as Ian Book recovers from a rib injury. However, the Irish are not the only team with quarterback news. Florida State will start Deondre Francois, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Francois sustained a concussion last month in a loss to Clemson, and James Blackman started in his place last week vs. NC State. Francois' welcome back present includes a bad offensive line against a top-10 passing defense.