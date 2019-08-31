College football scores, schedule, games today: Northwestern-Stanford in action, Tennessee struggling

The five-day feast that is Week 1 of the 2019 college football season continues Saturday with the main course -- games spread across the day including the lone top-25 matchup of the first full week of action. Though No. 1 Clemson (Thursday) and No. 8 Florida (last week) already took care of business, the rest of the top 10 teams in the nation are in action. Most eyes are focused on a rematch of the 2011 BCS Championship Game when No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn square off this evening.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Stanford leads Northwestern 10-0 at halftime

If you're suffering from insomnia, or just feel like taking a nap, you could make far worse decisions than putting on the contest between No. 25 Stanford and Northwestern. The Cardinal hold a 10-0 lead over Northwestern at halftime, and the game has been every bit as exciting as the score suggests. Stanford has managed 215 yards of offense and held the ball over 22 minutes, but it's only managed to reach the red zone one time and has also punted from inside the Northwestern 40-yard line.

Then there's Northwestern's offense, which has managed just 79 yards. New QB Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit who transferred from Clemson, has had a rough debut so far. He's completed only one of his four pass attempts for a grand total of 3 yards. He was replaced by T.J. Green late in the first half, and Green's 4/6 for 32 yards. Whether or not that's been enough to earn Green the rest of the snaps in this game will remain a mystery until the second half.

Tennessee losing to Georgia State in second half

The nice thing about hosting a Sun Belt school on the first Saturday of the season if you're an SEC program is that you can usually expect an easy win. In fact, Tennessee fans were likely looking forward to what should have been one of the most enjoyable Saturdays of the season this week, but Georgia State is not cooperating. The Vols offense turned the ball over on the second play of the game, which led to an early Georgia State lead, but the Vols recovered to take a 14-7 lead before the end of the first quarter. It was 17-14 Tennessee at halftime, but the Panthers took a 21-17 lead early in the third thanks to the second touchdown pass of the day by Georgia State's Dan Ellington. The young QB is proving to be quite the handful for the Vols defense so far, but there's a long way to go in Knoxville.

Jacob Eason's Washington debut going well

It's been a good day for former Georgia quarterbacks. Justin Fields balled out in his Ohio State debut, and Jacob Eason's slinging it for the Huskies in their opener against Eastern Washington. He's already thrown for over 300 yards and 4 touchdowns early in the fourth quarter, but none of the scores were prettier than this grab by Aaron Fuller in the first half. It's one of Fuller's two TD grabs so far today.

Iowa State needs triple OT (and some luck) to survive

It wasn't easy, but No. 21 Iowa State held on to beat FCS foe Northern Iowa 29-26 in three overtimes. This has been a tough game for the Cyclones at times with the Panthers notching a couple of wins against them this decade. Any concerns about the Cyclones replacing running back David Montgomery and receiver Hakeem Butler weren't exactly alleviated, either. While ISU had decent offensive numbers, they were poor on third downs (7 of 18) and had some frustrating penalties and miscues. Notably, Iowa State needs to find more reliable playmakers in critical situations, but quarterback Brock Purdy came up big when it mattered the most, recovering what would have been a game-ending fumble on the goal line in the third overtime. Iowa State sealed the deal on a touchdown one play later.

Florida State wilts late against Boise State



Boise State trailed Florida State by 18 points in the second quarter but miraculously charged all the way back in Tallahassee to walk away with a 36-31 win. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville but was moved to Tally because of Hurricane Dorrian. No matter, the Broncos completely outgained the Seminoles on offense by way of 621 yards on 106 plays in a whopping 40 minutes of ball possession. The story in the first half was how new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles had apparently provided a jolt for FSU, but this was an impressive comeback and game plan by the Broncos. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier looked solid in his first game with 407 yards through the air.

Ohio State, Justin Fields cruise past FAU



It didn't take long for Fields to make a statement as Ohio State's new quarterback. The Georgia transfer and once-hyped blue-chip prospect took control in Ohio State's 45-21 win early by strutting to a 51-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and never looked back. He finished the game with 234 yards passing and five total touchdowns.

Justin Fields making BIG impressions early in OSU debut



Touchdown on 1st drive 🚨



RichRod's Ole Miss debut didn't go well

Former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez is the new offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, and things did not go well in his first game calling plays for the Rebels. Ole Miss was on the road against a good Memphis team, but it's a Memphis team that allowed 428 yards and 32 points per game last season. So it was a bit surprising to see Ole Miss scoreless at halftime with only 42 yards of offense. Things improved in the second half, but not nearly enough, as Ole Miss managed only 173 yards in a 15-10 loss to their rivals to the north.