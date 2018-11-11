College football scores, schedule, games today: Notre Dame cruising, Texas in another tight one

Week 11 of the college football season may not be the most enticing slate on paper, but as the regular season rapidly comes to a close, every week carries with it the opportunity to bring some drama. The top four teams in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings will all be in action on Saturday as they play to maintain their positions, while those on the outside looking in aim to remain alive in the race for the national championship.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 11. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 11 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 9 West Virginia 47, TCU 10 -- Box score

No. 12 UCF 25, Navy 24 -- Box score

No. 15 Florida 35, South Carolina 31 -- Box score

No. 20 Penn State 22, Wisconsin 10 -- Box score

No. 10 Ohio State 26, No. 18 Michigan State 6 -- Recap

No. 8 Washington State 31, Colorado 7 -- GameTracker

No. 6 Oklahoma 48, Oklahoma State 47-- Recap

No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 16 Mississippi State 0 -- Recap

No. 4 Michigan 42, Rutgers 7 -- Box score

No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia -- LIVE updates

Florida State at No. 3 Notre Dame -- GameTracker

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas -- GameTracker

No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College -- GameTracker



Click here for the full Week 11 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Notre Dame crushing Florida State

Maybe it's the lost season, or maybe it's the cold weather, but Florida State doesn't look very interested in its game against Notre Dame tonight. The Irish have a 32-6 lead at halftime as the offense hasn't skipped a beat without Ian Book. Brandon Wimbush threw for three touchdowns in the first half and Dexter Williams ran for one as well. Maybe the Noles are preparing for a major second-half comeback, but odds are they're just ready to get back to Tallahassee and warmer weather.

Texas in a tight tilt with Texas Tech

Texas and Texas Tech are playing a very different game than we saw between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Sure, it'd be a shootout in the Big Ten, but a 17-10 halftime score seems out of place in the Big 12. Lil'Jordan Humphrey had a huge first half for the Horns, catching seven passes for 130 yards and a score, but we have a feeling this one's a long way from over.

LSU handling Arkansas with ease so far

There's not a whole lot to report from this game. LSU is up 14-3 and the most exciting moments have been when Arkansas has messed up. There was the time it had two running backs run into each other in the backfield (scroll down), and there was also this.

This game has been incredible for GIFs pic.twitter.com/XHl92qQot6 — Sawyer Radler (@SportsTalkSaw) November 11, 2018

Boston College QB Anthony Brown leaves game with injury

Boston College is hanging tough with No. 2 Clemson in the first half, but winning a difficult game just got a lot more difficult. Eagles quarterback Anthony Brown left the game in the first quarter after taking a hit from Christian Wilkins, and Boston College announced Brown will not return tonight. So if Boston College is going to pull off an upset of the Tigers, it'll have to do so with backup QB E.J. Perry.

Um, that's not how that's supposed to work, Arkansas

Arkansas had something tricky up its sleeve against LSU. It had some play that looked great on paper and had been practiced enough during the week to the point where the coaching staff felt comfortable enough to call it on Saturday. But whatever that play was, I don't think it was supposed to go like this. The Razorbacks trail 14-0.

Boston College returns punt for touchdown

Boston College's upset bid against Clemson has some life thanks to a 74-yard punt return by Michael Walker. The whole play was bizarre, from Clemson's punter hesitating to get the kick off to Walker dangerously fielding the punt. Still, the highlight play put BC up 7-3 on the Tigers at the time, though Clemson retook the lead shortly thereafter, 10-7.

BOSTON COLLEGE FEARS NO ONE pic.twitter.com/ArrEV7PmrY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 11, 2018

Michigan cruises past Rutgers

While it wasn't as large a blowout as many were expecting, Michigan didn't have much trouble with Rutgers, winning 42-7. After a sleepy start and a 7-7 score after the first quarter, Michigan put up two touchdowns in the second and held a 21-7 lead at halftime before cruising to the finish line. The win won't do much to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, but it'll keep the Wolverines in the top four another week.

Got us feelin' some type of Shea. 🙏@UMichFootball goes up two scores on a TD by Nico Collins: pic.twitter.com/6pH03rcKu2 — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 10, 2018

Kentucky drops second straight, loses to Tennessee

It's not often you see officials handing out unsportsmanlike conduct penalties to every player on both teams, but that's what the officials did in Knoxville on Saturday, as tempers were flaring between Tennessee and Kentucky.

Every player on Kentucky and Tennessee has been assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. One more for anyone on either side equals an ejection. Good move from the officials. This was teetering on the edge of getting out of hand. — David Ubben (@davidubben) November 10, 2018

We're not sure what Tennessee is so mad about. The Volunteers led 17-0 at halftime after this Marquez Callaway Hail Mary touchdown grab as time expired in the first half, and they held serve during the second half. That makes it two losses in a row for the Wildcats who have gone from having a dream season to disappointment.

Washington State handles Colorado

They got off to a slow start, trailing Colorado 7-0 after the first quarter, but once Washington State got going, it never looked back. The Cougars won 31-7 to keep their Pac-12 title and playoff hopes alive. Gardner Minshew threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead the way, and he did all this while bringing the mustache back in vogue. Everybody's growing them now, from Mike Leach to the fans.

Northwestern will play for the Big Ten title

Going into the day, Northwestern could clinch the Big Ten West if it beat Iowa and both Wisconsin and Purdue lost. Well, as unlikely as that seemed -- Purdue was playing Minnesota -- that's exactly what happened. The Wildcats beat Iowa 14-10 in Iowa City and wrapped up the division. It's the first time the Wildcats have ever won a division since the Big Ten adopted the format. That means that, no matter what happens, Northwestern will be heading to Indianapolis where it'll meet either Michigan or Ohio State.

Pat Fitzgerald letting his team know they're headed to the Big Ten Championship Game is pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/XwjEYXnv3R — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 11, 2018

West Virginia rolls TCU after slow start

After getting off to a slow start, the No. 9 Mountaineers caught fire against TCU in chilly Morgantown. Will Grier tossed three touchdowns and tallied 343 yards in an easy 47-10 win. Running backs Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway totaled three rushing touchdowns to help the ground game as well. Though TCU had an early 3-0 lead, once the Mountaineers caught fire there was no chance.

They're dancin' now in Morgantown!



24 unanswered points in the 2nd quarter! 😳 pic.twitter.com/1paIMXVkJ4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 10, 2018

Texas A&M pulls away late over Ole Miss

It's been an aerial display in College Station, but ultimately Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams broke off a long run in the fourth quarter to give his team the 38-24 win (and the cover). Aggies quarterback quarterback Kellen Mond connected on 19-of-28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Kellen Mond delivered a perfect ball to tie things up for @AggieFootball. pic.twitter.com/BVAtldwd5u — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 10, 2018

Florida comes from behind in the Swamp

The Gators needed 14 fourth-quarter points and a huge second half to come from behind to beat South Carolina 35-31. Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley had a nice game with 239 yards and two passing touchdowns, but embattled Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks added two hard-earned rushing touchdowns of his own. Florida has taken a lot of grief for being the No. 15 team after losing big in two straight games, but the victory here keeps its New Year's Six bowl hopes alive.

Hornibrook out, McSorley hot as PSU tops Wisconsin

Wisconsin and Penn State entered Saturday with question marks at quarterback. The Badgers started Jack Coan as Alex Hornibrook continues to recover from a concussion. Meanwhile, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley started while nursing a knee injury but still finished with 160 yards passing and a touchdown in a 22-10 win.

Florida State to start Deondre Francois at quarterback

Notre Dame will reportedly start Branodn Wimbush for Saturday's game against Florida State as Ian Book recovers from a rib injury. However, the Irish are not the only team with quarterback news. Florida State will start Deondre Francois, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Francois sustained a concussion last month in a loss to Clemson, and James Blackman started in his place last week vs. NC State. Francois' welcome back present includes a bad offensive line against a top-10 passing defense.