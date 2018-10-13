College football scores, schedule, games today: Notre Dame, Texas, UCF in close battles

Week 7 of the college football season has arrived, and the College Football Playoff race will only heat up from here going forward. Many of the top contenders will be in action on Saturday, with No. 3 Ohio State taking the stage early as it looks to remain unbeaten against Minnesota. In midday action, No. 2 Georgia heads out on the road to the hostile environment of Death Valley to take on No. 13 LSU, and No. 1 Alabama will take the field later in Week 7 on Saturday as it tries to earn another dominant win, this time over visiting Missouri. A cross-divisional Big Ten showdown also highlights the prime time slate as No. 15 Wisconsin heads to The Big House to square off with No. 12 Michigan.

Week 7 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tennessee 30, No. 21 Auburn 24 -- Box score

No. 14 Florida 37, Vanderbilt 27 --Box score

No. 3 Ohio State 30, Minnesota 14 -- Box score

Washington and Oregon battling for Pac-12 North supremacy

One of the more intriguing games of Week 7 was Washington's trip to Oregon, and so far, it hasn't disappointed. The two teams are tied at 10, though neither quarterback has been sharp. Jake Browning and Justin Herbert are a combined 5 of 15 for 77 yards. The winner here gets a serious leg up in the Pac-12 North race.

Ehlinger banged up as Texas tries to avoid letdown

Texas' game against Baylor was a natural letdown spot following the Longhorns' huge win against Oklahoma. So far, the Longhorns are struggling offensively with the Bears leading 7-6. To compound matters, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger has a shoulder injury and will be evaluated further by Texas' at halftime.

UCF getting boatraced by Memphis' Darrell Henderson

UCF is the favorite to earn the Group of Five's spot in the New Year's Six bowl game. But first, the Knights need to get through Memphis and running back Darrell Henderson, the nation's leading rusher. Henderson already has 115 yards and a touchdown, and it's not even halftime. This could be a long afternoon for UCF. Memphis leads 20-14.

Pitt putting Notre Dame on upset alert

If there's one thing Pitt can do, it's ruin your season. So far, the Panthers have shown up against Notre Dame and hold a 14-6 lead thanks to a second half kickoff return for a touchdown. Notre Dame is firmly entrenched in the playoff conversation, but given Pitt's history against top-five teams, it needs to be on alert on Saturday.

He could go ALL. THE. WAY.



99 yards on the kick return for @Pitt_FB!! pic.twitter.com/F7F1CJICEc — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 13, 2018

Tennessee breaking a lot of SEC losing streaks

It's been a rough go for the Vols lately, but quietly, first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt has been making strides in Knoxville. That finally paid off as Tennessee beat a struggling Auburn 30-24. That breaks a streak of 11 straight conference losses by the Vols. The last time Tennessee got a conference win was against Missouri in November of 2016. The last time it beat a SEC West team on the road? 2007. Celebrate this one, Vols, because they've absolutely earned it.

Soundtrack to a victory. And a big one for the Vols. pic.twitter.com/glo3PQOUv4 — David Ubben (@davidubben) October 13, 2018

Florida roars back against Vandy; sidelines clear in scuffle

Apparently, the Gators didn't get the wake up call in Nashville, because they slept through the first half against the Commodores. Feleipe Franks was picked off at the 2-yard-line and Vandy promptly went on a 98-yard drive to paydirt. The ensuing drive went for 16 plays, but Vandy held the Gators to a field goal. The 'Dores answered right back, when Kyle Shurmur hit Ke'Shawn Vaughan for a 75-yard touchdown on a screen pass. However, Florida came roaring back and scored 24 unanswered points to take a 27-21 lead and eventually a 37-27 win.

However, Florida also had a complete meltdown near halftime. James Houston launched himself into Dare Odeyingbo to draw a targeting. While Odeyingbo was down on the ground, the sidelines cleared and Florida coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham jawed with Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason. After the madness subsided, Houston was disqualified for targeting and star Gator linebacker Vosean Joseph was tossed for his second unsportsmanlike penalty. On his way off the field, he punched a white board because clearly it was the white board's fault.

Following a targeting call on the Gators, Florida's Dan Mullen and Vanderbilt's Derek Mason exchanged words. pic.twitter.com/ZhTimyBWdj — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 13, 2018

Nebraska nearly pulls out first win

Scott Frost has been searching for his first win as the coach of the Cornhuskers, and they had a chance against Northwestern. The Huskers led the Wildcats 31-21 following a strong second half. Unfortunately for Frost and the Huskers, though, Northwestern fired back and was able to pull out the 34-31 win in overtime. That first victory for Frost will have to wait a little longer.

Ohio State pulls away from Minnesota in a dog fight

Ohio State found itself in a tight battle at home against Minnesota. The Buckeyes needed a second half surge to win 30-14 following a sluggish first half. The Gophers found a secret to moving the ball on the Buckeyes thanks to a healthy combination of power running plays and slants over the middle. The result? Two scoring drives of a combined 20 plays, 150 yards and 9:33 of game time. However, credit to Ohio State for holding the Gophers scoreless after that point. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes got a huge 36-yard touchdown pass from Dwayne Haskins to K.J. Hill.

Man, the ball just stuck right to K.J. Hill's hand. pic.twitter.com/UeQLoWbR05 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 13, 2018

Boston College without star RB AJ Dillon



For the second week in a row, the 4-2 Eagles will be missing one of their top offensive weapons in sophomore running back AJ Dillon, whose ankle injury will keep him sidelined vs. Louisville, according to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel. A potential Heisman candidate entering the year, Dillon went off for 272 yard and four scores against the Cardinals a year ago, but he went down in late in Boston College's Sept. 29 win over Temple and hasn't returned since. Ben Glines is set to start in his place.

Pitt going retro for Notre Dame matchup

Pitt broke out the retro home uniforms last weekend for its win over Syracuse, and the Panthers are hoping the magic can strike again as they go on the road to South Bend to take on No. 5 Notre Dame. On Friday, Pitt revealed it will be wearing the retro away uniforms for its matchup with the Irish. Many are of the opinion that Pitt should go back to these uniforms on a full-time basis, and if an upset of the Irish should occur on Saturday, they might want to seriously consider that option.

⛓ Friday Uniform Reveal ⛓



Pitt 🆚 Notre Dame



Classic Matchup ⭐ Classic Jerseys#H2P 🔒 #LockTheGates pic.twitter.com/5mbSkubLCQ — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 12, 2018

