College football scores, schedule, games today: Ohio State and Washington in action, Alabama rolls

Week 4 of the college football season does not wait for primetime to get the action going. No. 2 Alabama got the day started with a very dominant win over Southern Miss at home. In Big Ten action, No. 11 Michigan was absolutely manhandled by No. 13 Wisconsin as the Badgers rode running back Jonathan Taylor to the easy victory. No. 9 Florida also had a stress-free afternoon as the Gators topped Tennessee in "The Swamp."

As the day goes on, conference games will highlight the schedule as Auburn-Texas A&M, Oregon-Stanford and Oklahoma State-Texas are three divisional matchups to watch. However, the nightcap of Notre Dame and Georgia could be the game of the night, though the Bulldogs have been hovering around as a two-touchdown favorite. CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines.

Week 4 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 2 Alabama 49, Southern Miss 7 -- Box Score

No. 13 Wisconsin 35, No. 11 Michigan 14 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 9 Florida 34, Tennessee 3 -- Box Score

Michigan State 31, Northwestern 10 -- Box Score

No. 4 LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38 -- Box Score

No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- LIVE updates

Miami (OH) at No. 6 Ohio State -- 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network -- GameTracker

No. 22 Washington at BYU -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- GameTracker

No. 16 Oregon at Stanford -- 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas -- 7:30 on ABC -- ATS pick, preview

Charlotte at No. 1 Clemson -- 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia -- 8 p.m. on CBS -- ATS pick, preview

Click here for the full Week 4 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Burrow dazzles as LSU tops Vanderbilt

It's safe to say that this one was never in doubt with LSU romping past Vanderbilt 66-38. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had quite the afternoon as he completed 25-of-34 passes for 398 yards and a school record six touchdowns. Through four games, Burrow has completed 81.0 percent of his passes for 1,520 yards and 17 touchdowns. In addition to Burrow's record-setting performance, wideout JaMarr Chase hauled in 10 passes for 229 yards and a mind-boggling four touchdowns.

Taylor leads Wisconsin to huge win over Michigan

Certainly, a big part of Michigan's gameplan against Wisconsin would be to stop Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor. That was something that never came to fruition as Taylor gashed the Wolverines to the tune of 203 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a 35-14 win. In the first quarter alone, Taylor had 143 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which was a 72-yard score to give the Badgers a 14-0 lead. Taylor did leave in the second quarter with cramps but returned for the third quarter. Michigan accumulated just 289 yards of total offense and didn't get on the scoreboard until there was 2:08 remaining in the third quarter.

Go ahead, Superman 🔥🔥@JayT23 breaks loose for his second TD of the game! pic.twitter.com/LUZ44JkZuL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

Tua with video game numbers against Southern Miss

This one was never in doubt for Alabama as the Crimson Tide topped Southern Miss 49-7. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put up out-of-this-world numbers as he completed 17-of-21 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Tagovailoa's five touchdown passes tied a school record before backup Mac Jones entered the game. The Crimson Tide playmakers certainly made Tagovailoa's life very easy with Henry Ruggs III hauling in four passes for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In addition, top target Jerry Jeudy recorded 96 receiving yards and caught two touchdown passes.

Army is tossing 80-yard touchdown passes now

You're not going to confuse Army with an Air Raid offense, but that doesn't mean the Black Knights can't throw the ball. Take this 80-yard catch-and-run, for example, from quarterback Christian Anderson to Artice Hobbs IV. Army defeated Morgan State 52-21 on Saturday afternoon.