College football scores, schedule, games today: Ohio State dominates, Nebraska vs. Colorado battle
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 2 of the 2019 season
Week 2 of the college football season has already kicked off in the form of an early game between Ohio and Pitt, but the action is just getting started. Several top 25 teams will be in action, including No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson at 3:30 p.m. That'll be followed by perhaps the game of the week: No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas. Who says the early weeks are nothing but cupcakes?
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 2. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 2 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0 -- Box score
No. 7 Michigan 24, Army West Point 21 -- Recap
No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- LIVE updates
No. 25 Nebraska vs. Colorado -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox -- LIVE GameTracker
BYU at Tennessee -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS pick, preview
No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview
Tulane at No. 10 Auburn -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 -- ATS pick, preview
No. 23 Stanford at USC -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS pick, preview
Click here for the full Week 2 college football scoreboard.
Check these out ...
- Turnover ... pencil? Akron breaks out unique celebration tool
- Michigan survives: No. 7 Wolverines beat Army in 2OT
- Predictions: College football picks for the biggest top 25 games
- Viewer's guide: The best games to watch in Week 2
- Dodd: LSU game can be a launching pad for Texas
No. 5 Ohio State handles Cincinnati
It was not as completely easy like it was against FAU in the opening week, but Ohio State started off doing what it does against Cincinnati. The Buckeyes raced out to a 21-0 lead with quarterback Justin Fields accounting for a rushing touchdown while running back J.K. Dobbins tallied two scores early. The Bearcats' defense tried to play tough, but there was only so much it could do against the Buckeyes' talent and athleticism. Ultimately, Ohio State triumphed 42-0 with Fields accounting for four total touchdowns (two each passing and rushing) while completing 20-of-25 passes for 224 yards with 42 more on the ground. Dobbins tallied 141 yards on 17 carries along with his two scores.
South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski gets first start
South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski made his first career start against Charleston Southern in a dominant 72-10 win for the Gamecocks. Hilinski got the nod after starter Jake Bentley suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Week 1 loss to North Carolina. Hilinsky completed 24-of-30 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and running back Kevin Harris dominated the day with six carries for 147 yards and three of South Carolina's eight rushing touchdowns. (Rico Dowdle had two scores and 87 yards on 10 carries.) It was a special moment for the Hilinski family. As you may recall, Ryan's brother, Tyler, was a quarterback at Washington State who died by suicide in January 2018. A video clip below of the Hilinski family meeting before kickoff is a truly special moment they won't soon forget.
Purdue unveils Tyler Trent student gate
One of college football's most inspirational stories from a year ago centered around Purdue super fan Tyler Trent. The 20-year-old student captivated the hearts of many when he became the centerpiece of the Boilermakers' 2018 campaign. Trent, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma -- a form of bone cancer -- tragically died at the beginning of the calendar year. However, Trent has not been forgotten. Purdue officially minted its new "Tyler Trent Student Gate" entrance ahead of its season home opener against Vanderbilt and went on to beat the Commodores 42-24.
-
