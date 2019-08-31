College football scores, schedule, games today: Ohio State, Florida State, Ole Miss kick off day

The five-day feast that is Week 1 of the 2019 college football season continues Saturday with the main course -- games spread across the day including the lone top-25 matchup of the first full week of action. Though No. 1 Clemson (Thursday) and No. 8 Florida (last week) already took care of business, the rest of the top 10 teams in the nation are in action. Most eyes are focused on a rematch of the 2011 BCS Championship Game when No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn square off this evening.

Week 1 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

FAU at No. 5 Ohio State -- Noon on FOX -- LIVE GameTracker

Boise State at Florida State -- Noon on ESPNNews -- LIVE GameTracker

Ole Miss at Memphis -- Noon on ABC -- LIVE GameTracker

No. 2 Alabama vs. Duke (Atlanta) -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview

South Carolina at North Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Northwestern at No. 25 Stanford -- 4 p.m. on FOX -- ATS pick, preview

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview

No. 3 Georgia at Vanderbilt -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network -- ATS pick, preview

Florida State looking strong early

The Seminoles are scoring at will in Game No. 1 -- a stark contrast from last year, when they looked as disjointed as a door with two hinges unscrewed. Quarterback James Blackmon has tossed two touchdowns and star running back Cam Akers added one more on the ground to give FSU a 21-6 lead over Boise State through one quarter.

Justin Fields starts the fireworks at Ohio State

It didn't take long for Fields to make a statement as Ohio State's new quarterback. The Georgia transfer and once-hyped blue-chip prospect took a zone read keeper 51 yards to the house on the Buckeyes' first drive against Florida Atlantic. Granted, an 18-wheeler could have driven through the hole Fields attacked, but he displayed his impressive wheels by running away from everyone chasing him. Then, on the Buckeyes' next drive, Fields hit Jeremy Ruckert for a 25-yard touchdown to go up 14-0. It's early in a long season, but the early returns on the Fields era are superb four touchdowns in the first quarter alone.