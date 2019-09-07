College football scores, schedule, games today: Ohio State, Michigan in action early

Week 2 of the college football season has already kicked off in the form of an early game between Ohio and Pitt, but the action is just getting started. Several top 25 teams will be in action, including No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson at 3:30 p.m. That'll be followed by perhaps the game of the week: No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas. Who says the early weeks are nothing but cupcakes?

Week 2 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State -- Noon on ABC -- Live GameTracker

Army at No. 7 Michigan -- Noon on Fox -- Live GameTracker

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview

Nebraska vs. Colorado -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox

BYU at Tennessee -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS pick, preview

No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview

Tulane at No. 10 Auburn -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 -- ATS pick, preview

No. 23 Stanford at USC -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS pick, preview

South Carolina freshman Ryan Hilinski gets first start at QB

South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski will make his first career start against Charleston Southern. Hilinski got the nod after Gamecocks starter Jake Bentley suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Week 1 loss to North Carolina. It's a special moment for the Hilinski family. As you may recall, Ryan's brother, Tyler, was a quarterback at Washington State who sadly took his own life in January 2018. A video clip below of the Hilinski family meeting before kickoff is a truly special moment they won't soon forget.

Purdue unveils Tyler Trent student gate

One of college football's most inspirational stories from a year ago centered around Purdue super fan Tyler Trent. The 20-year-old student captivated the hearts of many when he became the centerpiece of the Boilermakers' 2018 campaign. Trent, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma -- a form of bone cancer -- tragically died at the beginning of the calendar year. However, Trent has not been forgotten. Purdue officially minted its new "Tyler Trent Student Gate" entrance ahead of its season home opener against Vanderbilt.