College football scores, schedule, games today: Ohio State, Michigan in action early
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 2 of the 2019 season
Week 2 of the college football season has already kicked off in the form of an early game between Ohio and Pitt, but the action is just getting started. Several top 25 teams will be in action, including No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson at 3:30 p.m. That'll be followed by perhaps the game of the week: No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas. Who says the early weeks are nothing but cupcakes?
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 2. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 2 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State -- Noon on ABC -- Live GameTracker
Army at No. 7 Michigan -- Noon on Fox -- Live GameTracker
No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview
Nebraska vs. Colorado -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox
BYU at Tennessee -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS pick, preview
No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview
Tulane at No. 10 Auburn -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 -- ATS pick, preview
No. 23 Stanford at USC -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS pick, preview
Click here for the full Week 2 college football scoreboard.
South Carolina freshman Ryan Hilinski gets first start at QB
South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski will make his first career start against Charleston Southern. Hilinski got the nod after Gamecocks starter Jake Bentley suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Week 1 loss to North Carolina. It's a special moment for the Hilinski family. As you may recall, Ryan's brother, Tyler, was a quarterback at Washington State who sadly took his own life in January 2018. A video clip below of the Hilinski family meeting before kickoff is a truly special moment they won't soon forget.
Purdue unveils Tyler Trent student gate
One of college football's most inspirational stories from a year ago centered around Purdue super fan Tyler Trent. The 20-year-old student captivated the hearts of many when he became the centerpiece of the Boilermakers' 2018 campaign. Trent, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma -- a form of bone cancer -- tragically died at the beginning of the calendar year. However, Trent has not been forgotten. Purdue officially minted its new "Tyler Trent Student Gate" entrance ahead of its season home opener against Vanderbilt.
