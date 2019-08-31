College football scores, schedule, games today: Ohio State rolling, Ole Miss struggling
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 1 of the 2019 season
The five-day feast that is Week 1 of the 2019 college football season continues Saturday with the main course -- games spread across the day including the lone top-25 matchup of the first full week of action. Though No. 1 Clemson (Thursday) and No. 8 Florida (last week) already took care of business, the rest of the top 10 teams in the nation are in action. Most eyes are focused on a rematch of the 2011 BCS Championship Game when No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn square off this evening.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 1 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
FAU at No. 5 Ohio State -- Noon on FOX -- LIVE GameTracker
Boise State at Florida State -- Noon on ESPNNews -- LIVE GameTracker
Ole Miss at Memphis -- Noon on ABC -- LIVE GameTracker
No. 2 Alabama vs. Duke (Atlanta) -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview
South Carolina at North Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Northwestern at No. 25 Stanford -- 4 p.m. on FOX -- ATS pick, preview
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- ATS pick, preview
No. 3 Georgia at Vanderbilt -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network -- ATS pick, preview
Click here for the full Week 1 college football scoreboard.
Florida State looking strong early
The Seminoles opened up by scoring at will in Game No. 1 -- a stark contrast from last year, when they looked as disjointed as a door with two hinges unscrewed. Quarterback James Blackmon has tossed two touchdowns and star running back Cam Akers added one more on the ground to give FSU a 21-6 lead over Boise State through one quarter. The Broncos have fought back, however, and now trail 31-19 in the third.
Justin Fields starts the fireworks at Ohio State
It didn't take long for Fields to make a statement as Ohio State's new quarterback. The Georgia transfer and once-hyped blue-chip prospect took a zone read keeper 51 yards to the house on the Buckeyes' first drive against Florida Atlantic. Granted, an 18-wheeler could have driven through the hole Fields attacked, but he displayed his impressive wheels by running away from everyone chasing him. Then, on the Buckeyes' next drive, Fields hit Jeremy Ruckert for a 25-yard touchdown to go up 14-0. It's early in a long season, but the early returns on the Fields era are superb four touchdowns in the first quarter alone.
RichRod's Ole Miss debut not going well
Former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez is the new offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, and things are not going well in his first game calling plays for the Rebels. Ole Miss is on the road against a good Memphis team, but it's a Memphis team that allowed 428 yards and 32 points per game last season. So it was a bit surprising to see Ole Miss scoreless at halftime with only 42 yards of offense. The game is currently halfway through the third with Memphis ahead 13-0, and Ole Miss yet to crack 75 yards.
