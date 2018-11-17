College football scores, schedule, games today: Ohio State struggling, Alabama pulls away in second half

Week 12 of the college football season is by no means the most alluring Saturday slate that we've seen this season, but that doesn't indicate that the opportunity for chaos is completely out the window. No. 3 Notre Dame will face one of its toughest tests to date this season when it takes on Syracuse inside Yankee Stadium and No. 9 West Virginia travels to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State, which are both contests that have the potential to shake up the top 10 of the College Football Playoff Rankings. It's not a top-to-bottom loaded schedule, but the potential for madness is always there.

Alabama woke up



No. 1 Alabama might have been looking ahead to Auburn next week and the SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia on Dec. 1 in the first half vs. The Citadel, but woke up after going into the locker room tied at 10 at halftime. Tua Tagovailoa tossed two touchdowns and ran in another score in the third quarter, linebacker Anfernee Jennings found the end zone on a scoop and score and the Crimson Tide dispatched of the Bulldogs -- it just took a little longer than expected. Tagovailoa's third-quarter touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr. put Tagovailoa in the Tide record books.

Tua Tagovailoa: 3️⃣1️⃣ TDs and counting.



The @AlabamaFTBL record for most passing touchdowns in a single-season. pic.twitter.com/5svJfkQLCo — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 17, 2018

Pitt wins the ACC Coastal



Pitt locked up the ACC Coastal division crown Saturday afternoon against Wake Forest thanks to a stellar second half from a Panthers offense that looked incredibly sluggish in the first half. Quarterback Kenny Pickett went 23 of 30 for 316 yards and three second-half touchdown passes, Taysir Mack had three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, and the Panthers put together two, 11-play touchdown drives to wear down the Demon Deacons defense. Pitt will play Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Charlotte.

Old-school game between Michigan State and Nebraska

Points are at a premium Saturday afternoon in Lincoln, as Michigan State led Nebraska 3-0 at halftime. Rocky Lombardi got the start at quarterback in place of an injured Brian Lewerke, and went 4-of-14 passing for 32 yards. The passing attack has been stagnant, but the Spartans did rack up 93 rushing yards and got a field goal from Matt Coghlin to give the Spartans the lead. Nebraska leads 9-6 with time running out.

Ohio State battling Maryland

Do the Buckeyes need to be on upset alert? Maybe so, as they're tied 38-38 with Maryland as the fourth quarter winds down. Terps running back Anthony McFarland has been stellar in this one, rushing for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Maryland's Anthony McFarland:

3 carries

155 yards

2 touchdowns pic.twitter.com/RpKfjDrCex — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 17, 2018

Purdue rocks Tyler Trent-inspired lids

One of college football's more inspiring stories this season involves Tyler Trent, a former Purdue student and passionate Boilermakers fan who has been stricken with terminal cancer. He was a major highlight of Purdue's stunning 49-20 upset over Ohio State and has been a source of motivation for the team. That motivation will physically be on display for Purdue's game at 3:30 vs. Wisconsin. The Boilermakers will wear one of four special designed helmets that say "Tough," "Unrelenting," "Courageous" or "Tenacious."